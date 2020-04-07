8 Quarantine-Friendly Ideas for Celebrating Easter in Sonoma County

Book of games: Drop hours of fun in the basket. Copperfield's has all kinds of inspiration for fun-having. Copperfield’s Books, copperfieldsbooks.com

"Peel and Play" stickers: Here are r eusable stickers for hours of learning and fun. Petaluma’s Mrs. Grossman’s has offered the very best stickers for over a generation now. $8.99, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com

Easter emporium: Hello Penngrove has lots of baskets, little toys and cuddly creatures to choose from (but they’re low on bunnies and chicks). They're doing porch delivery to Penngrove, Cotati, Rohnert Park and Petaluma and they also ship. Hello Penngrove, 101 Main Street, Penngrove, 707- 665-5759, hellopenngrove.com

Fine florals: There’s nothing like a blast of beauty to soothe the soul. Why not brighten up the Zoom Distance Easter Brunch celebration with one of these? Vanda Floral Design delivers locally. Vanda Floral Design, 501 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-763-9271, vandafloraldesign.com

Cute candy: Glen Ellen’s Wine Truffle Boutique has all sorts of Easter surprises that are as sweet looking as tasting. They ship and offer curbside pickup. $6 (and up), Wine Truffle Boutique, (VJB Vineyards & Cellars Villagio), 60 Shaw Ave., Kenwood, 707-238-2042, winetruffleboutique.com.

Please with cheese: Sonoma’s historic Vella Cheese Company supplied their dry jack cheese to the nation during World War II when Italian imports—like parmesan—were banned. They’re still making cheese non-stop, and they win awards while doing it. They’ll ship to your door. Vella Cheese Company, 2nd St E, Sonoma 95476, 800-848-0505, vellacheese.com.

Sumptuous ham: Journeyman Meat Co. in Healdsburg is delivering Petite Wine Barrel Smoked Hams in their “Meat-Up Boxes” this week. Get or ship one of these along with other quality meats to friends and family. Journeyman Meat Co., 404 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-395-6328, journeymanmeatco.com.

It’s almost impossible to think of any kind of celebration right now. But Easter is around the corner and for the little ones at home (and adults, too) it might be worth trying to cheer things up a little.

The latest COVID-19 advisory is to avoid stores completely, if possible, so consider shopping online for Easter treats to be delivered to your home. A quality ham, surprises for kids, and some flowers can brighten your days during this difficult time.

We wish you heartwarming, video-only gatherings with loved ones near and far this Easter Sunday. Be sure to check with stores on delivery times—click through the above gallery for details.