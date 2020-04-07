8 Quarantine-Friendly Ideas for Celebrating Easter in Sonoma County

It’s almost impossible to think of any kind of celebration right now. But Easter is around the corner and for the little ones at home (and adults, too) it might be worth trying to cheer things up a little.
The latest COVID-19 advisory is to avoid stores completely, if possible, so consider shopping online for Easter treats to be delivered to your home. A quality ham, surprises for kids, and some flowers can brighten your days during this difficult time.
We wish you heartwarming, video-only gatherings with loved ones near and far this Easter Sunday. Be sure to check with stores on delivery times—click through the above gallery for details.