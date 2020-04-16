These Local Designers Are Selling Stylish Face Masks Online

Slide 1 of 16 All dressed up: Murwati Dwaileebe—of Petaluma-based Banana Cottage—typically makes fabric wristlet purses, but is now making masks in a number of styles like tweed, plaids and woven fabrics. She also offers kids’ sizes in whimsical prints. Her popular Etsy store is turning out lots of products each day. etsy.com/shop/BananaCottage

Slide 2 of 16 Unisex linen face mask in brushed navy from Banana Cottage in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Banana Cottage)

Slide 3 of 16 In the fold: Sonoma shoppers might be familiar with the simple sustainable designs of Aplat. The San Francisco-based company normally makes origami-inspired accessories from organic canvas to cover and carry food. Aplat founder Shu Betrand has now created a stunning mask design for health care workers, food service workers and consumers. The company is also sharing the pattern. Medical services $0 for five masks (this has been fulfilled), food service personnel $60 for five masks, Buy 1 Donate 1 $28, aplat.com/pages/aplat-cotton-face-mask.

Slide 4 of 16 Aplat masks come in natural canvas and different colors. (Courtesy of Aplat)

Slide 5 of 16 Good-for-faces fabric: Victoria Shandler of 2 Dogs Stitch in Cloverdale typically hand-dyes organic cotton fabric with indigo to make novelty crafts available on her Etsy store. Now she’s fashioning the all-good fabric into these pretty coverings. $9.95, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com.

Slide 6 of 16 Masks from Marin: Corda Designs of Mill Valley has pivoted from beaded jewelry to mask fashion. Fabrics may vary as on-hand materials are being used. cordadesigns-shop.com

Slide 7 of 16 Fog-free felt: Sonoma designer Adelle Stoll is pivoting from handbag-making (now on sale!) to making masks from her medium of choice — German wool felt. Each mask of 2mm filtration felt is cut in Stoll’s signature modern style and lined in cotton fabric. The mask is washable and, being wool, is naturally antibacterial and biodegradable. Stoll says this particular style won’t fog glasses! $48 for one. One cotton mask will be donated to medical services with each purchase. adellestoll.com/products/face-mask.

Slide 8 of 16 Adelle Stoll face mask in German wool felt. (Courtesy of Adelle Stoll)

Slide 9 of 16 Adelle Stoll face masks come in a variety of colors and won't fog your glasses. (Courtesy of Adelle Stoll)

Slide 10 of 16 Gaiter days: Gina Drohan of Sonoma-based Designs for Humans began making custom printed gaiters after meeting someone on a hike who said she wanted a gaiter saying, “Sonoma Strong.” While gaiters don’t have the recommended tight fit around the face of other mask designs, they provide some protection while offering increased breathability. etsy.com/shop/Designsforhumans.

Slide 11 of 16 Another gaiter pattern from Sonoma-based Designs for Humans. (Courtesy of Design for Humans)

Slide 12 of 16 Art face: Artist Dominic Padua of Dom Chi Designs in Sebastopol learned long ago that art doesn’t only belong on canvases, but also hats, cutting boards, wood stickers, beer bottles, coasters and more. Now that masks are the new necessity, he’s applying his hand to the game. Each mask is made from fabric airbrushed by Padua. In the words of one of his Facebook followers, “Sick, dude!” domchidesigns.com

Slide 13 of 16 Dom Chi Designs makes masks in kids sizes, too. (Courtesy of Dom Chi Designs)

Slide 14 of 16 Patterned protection: Bay Area-based Sew Fo’ Real makes masks in vivid Ankara or African prints. Maker Eunice Busby typically offers headwraps, skirts, aprons and sleep bonnets, but is now shipping masks daily. She also sells fabric remnants of Ankara prints if you want to make your own mask. instagram.com/sewforeal.

Slide 15 of 16 So SoCal: Los Angeles-based designer Christy Dawn makes vintage-inspired pieces from upcycled fabrics that "honor Mother Earth" — think flowy, ethereal dresses. During the coronavirus pandemic, her company has pivoted to making sustainable face masks in retro floral patterns that pair well with stylish, yet comfortable, at-home dresses. For $30, you can buy five for your family and donate five. Orders over $150, get a free face mask. christydawn.com/collections/the-sustainable-mask.

Slide 16 of 16 Christy Dawn makes floral face masks for children, too. (Courtesy of Christy Dawn)