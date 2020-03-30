Craving Mexican Food? Here Are Some of the Best Takeout Spots in Sonoma County

These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Modern Mexican with bright flavors and a full bar. Best bets: chicken tinga enchiladas or conchinita pibil. Available for delivery starting at 4 p.m. on Uber Eats or GrubHub in the Santa Rosa area. (Heather Irwin)

Cascabel fries with jalapeno jelly, cheese and cilantro at Cascabel Mexican restaurant and grill in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

La Fondita, Santa Rosa: Both the bright orange food truck and the restaurant are open for take-out only. "Life changing Mexican food," says Yelp, and we agree. The full menu is available. Best bets are elotes, tacos, molcajete and enchiladas. Taco truck: 707-575-7021 for orders. Restaurant: 707-526-0881 for orders. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Taqueria Las Palmas, Santa Rosa: Don't judge a book by its cover. Thought the restaurant is modest, the food is incredible. Best bets: chile relleno or al pastor tacos. Takeout or delivery, 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Los Tres Chiles, Santa Rosa: Try this awesome family-run spot in Bennett Valley. Best bets: wet super burrito, carnitas plate or fish tacos. Take out or delivery via GrubHub. 2765 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724. Order online at lostreschiles.com. (Yelp)

El Gallo Negro, Windsor: Drive-thru margaritas? Yes, please. Best bets: cocktails, chimichanga or burritos. Full menu available to order online at elgallonegro.net; 707-838-9511. Open for drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Yelp)

El Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana, Sebastopol: We love the "Trust Me Tacos," a weekly chef's special featuring local ingredients. Full menu available, including Vamanos Special Plate, with homemade corn tortillas, meat, chipotle aioli and mixed green salad and hibiscus dressing. Door Dash or pickup, 6760 McKinley St., No. 140, 707-329-6538, trustmetaco.com. (John Burgess)

Papas and Pollo, Sebastopol: This Mexican spot also has great vegetarian options like the tofu temptation taco. The pork stuffed yam is awesome if you're a flexitarian. 915 Gravenstein Ave., 707-829-9037. Noon to 8 p.m. daily. 707-829-9037 or text 707-331-4937 for curbside pickup. Menu at papasandpollo.com. (Christi Warren)

El Coronel Mexican Restaurant, Sebatopol: The El Coronel's Sampler Plate is a little bit of everything with nachos, chicken quesadillas and tamale with sour cream and guacamole. Menu at elcoronelrestaurant.com; to order call 707-829-7010 or text 707-483-5087, 1015 Gravenstein Highway S. Free delivery, but there is a $25 minimum. (Courtesy photo)

Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, Healdsburg: The best mole anywhere. Delivery and takeout. 1062 Vine St., 707-433-2411. Menu online at agave-mex.com. (Crista Jeremiason)

El Farolito, Healdsburg: Same great mole, plus excellent carnitas. 128 Plaza St., 707-433-2807; menu at elfarolito2000.com. (Christopher Chung)

La Casa Restaurant, Sonoma: This longtime family favorite now has housemade margaritas for delivery. Best bets: enchiladas suiza, fajitas and jalapeño poppers. 121 E Spain St., 707-996-3406; takeout menu at lacasarestaurants.com. Delivery through Sonoma Food Taxi at sonomafoodtaxi.com. (Heather Irwin)

Las Diablitas Taco Shop, Sonoma: This tiny spot makes the best barbacoa torta Cubana ever. Drive-up: 18976 Sonoma Hwy, 707-580-5492, lasdiablitastacos.com. (Courtesy photo)

El Molino Central, Sonoma: The best tamales. Other best bets: fresh tortillas and guacamole or red mole poblano chicken enchiladas. 11 Central Ave., Boyes Hot Springs, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com. (Robbi Pengelly)

Juanita Juanita, Sonoma: Curbside pickup of the fragrant garlic burrito and everything else on the menu. Call to make orders. 707-935-3981, 19114 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, juanitajuanita.com. (Crista Jeremiason)

El Roy's Mexican Grill or taco truck, Petaluma: Famous family-style Mexican classics. We love everything on the menu, and you pretty much can't go wrong. 401 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-774-3738. (Crista Jeremiason)