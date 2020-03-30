Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
BiteClub, What's New in Sonoma County

Craving Mexican Food? Here Are Some of the Best Takeout Spots in Sonoma County

Many Mexican restaurants are remaining open for delivery or take-out, offering tasty comfort with a wide variety of dishes and flavors.

Burritos, enchiladas, posole, street tacos — life without them seems, well, bland.

As we continue to steadfastly, patiently shelter in place, we’re lucky that many Mexican restaurants are remaining open for delivery or take-out, offering tasty comfort with a wide variety of dishes and flavors.

Not only is there food to go, but many restaurants are now offering beer, wine or even cocktails (only with food orders) to drink at home. Please keep in mind that things change quickly, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, so call ahead.

Click through the above gallery for some of our favorites, along with dishes we love.

Related Posts
4 Sonoma County Restaurants Take Very Different Paths Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 4 Sonoma County Restaurants Take Very Different Paths Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery
Curbside Veggies? Sonoma County Farms Offer Pickup, Delivery Curbside Veggies? Sonoma County Farms Offer Pickup, Delivery

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
How to Manage Stress, Anxiety and Social Isolation During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus is taking a toll on our emotional well-being. How do we best cope with it? We asked two...

Close