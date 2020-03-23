Curbside Veggies? Sonoma County Farms Offer Pickup, Delivery

Sal Svedise from Santa Rosa Seafood sells fresh fish, crabs and shellfish at the last of the year's Windsor Farmers Market. (Conner Jay)

Bud's Meats owner Matt Gamba has been making jerky since 1975. Bud's carries 9 varieties of jerky including buffalo, venison and wild pig. (John Burgess)

Some of the products from Hector's Honey for sale at local farmer's markets. (John Burgess)

Vegetables sold by Ortiz Brothers Farm during the farmers market in Oakmont.

Colorful peppers at The Patch booth at the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market. (Christopher Chung)

Nightingale Breads in Forestville are offering pickup of their artisan breads.

Wishing you had some fresh local produce delivered to your door, or available for pickup? Local farmers are ramping up ways to get their products directly to consumers during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are a few favorites…

F.E.E.D-Bin

Recommended: O’hana Food box, $35. Includes fruits/veggies aggregated from local farms. shop.feedsonoma.com/Products

Restauranteurs have long used F.E.E.D. (Farmer’s Exchange of Earthly Delights) for their specialty agricultural items, but the business is pivoting to offer those tasty products to the general public. O’hana box with 8 to 9 items (family) is $35, single boxes with 6 items is $25.

F.E.E.D has recently become California’s first farmer and employee-owned fresh-produce co-op. Boxes can be picked up in Petaluma, at one of 10 drop spots, or for delivery (for an additional fee). Details at shop.feedsonoma.com/Products.

Sonoma County Farm Trails

Recommended: Batch cocktails from Ramen Gaijin, Meats from Bud’s Meats, Nightingale Breads, Victorian Farmstead Meats. farmtrails.org/shelter-in-place-food-resources/

Shelter-In-Place Food resources, including CSAs accepting sign-ups, those offering local delivery and drop points, online orders and take-out or on-line sales.

Participating businesses include farms, ranches, creameries, restaurants, grocers, farm and feed stores, nurseries, producers of pantry items and personal care goods, wineries, cideries, and breweries and others.

Sonoma County Farm Market Curbside

Recommended: See local farmer’s markets. ilovefarmersmarkets.org/index.html

Just so you know… California has relaxed rules on the sales of alcohol, allowing restaurants, wineries and breweries to offer takeout services. Yup, you can get booze to go.

The FDA has not found evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

Local farm markets are considered an essential service and will remain open. Social distancing is being enforced.

Local farmers’ markets are now offering curbside pickup at the markets. Lists of available products from vendors are on the website, with tabs for each market and prices. Select products, then email it to info@ilovefarmersmarkets.org.

Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on the day before the market. They will be available for pick up at 1 p.m. You will be invoiced through PayPal or you can call 415-999-5635 in with your credit card. There will be a $3 service fee added for your order. The organization is working to improve the process.