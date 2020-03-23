Curbside Veggies? Sonoma County Farms Offer Pickup, Delivery

Wishing you had some fresh local produce delivered to your door, or available for pickup? Local farmers are ramping up ways to get their products directly to consumers during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are a few favorites…
F.E.E.D-Bin
Recommended: O’hana Food box, $35. Includes fruits/veggies aggregated from local farms. shop.feedsonoma.com/Products
Restauranteurs have long used F.E.E.D. (Farmer’s Exchange of Earthly Delights) for their specialty agricultural items, but the business is pivoting to offer those tasty products to the general public. O’hana box with 8 to 9 items (family) is $35, single boxes with 6 items is $25.
F.E.E.D has recently become California’s first farmer and employee-owned fresh-produce co-op. Boxes can be picked up in Petaluma, at one of 10 drop spots, or for delivery (for an additional fee). Details at shop.feedsonoma.com/Products.
Sonoma County Farm Trails
Recommended: Batch cocktails from Ramen Gaijin, Meats from Bud’s Meats, Nightingale Breads, Victorian Farmstead Meats. farmtrails.org/shelter-in-place-food-resources/
Shelter-In-Place Food resources, including CSAs accepting sign-ups, those offering local delivery and drop points, online orders and take-out or on-line sales.
Participating businesses include farms, ranches, creameries, restaurants, grocers, farm and feed stores, nurseries, producers of pantry items and personal care goods, wineries, cideries, and breweries and others.
Sonoma County Farm Market Curbside
Recommended: See local farmer’s markets. ilovefarmersmarkets.org/index.html
Local farmers’ markets are now offering curbside pickup at the markets. Lists of available products from vendors are on the website, with tabs for each market and prices. Select products, then email it to info@ilovefarmersmarkets.org.
Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. on the day before the market. They will be available for pick up at 1 p.m. You will be invoiced through PayPal or you can call 415-999-5635 in with your credit card. There will be a $3 service fee added for your order. The organization is working to improve the process.