The coronavirus has dramatically changed our lives. But it has also changed little things in our everyday existence. Who would have thought only a few weeks ago that toilet paper would one day be trending on social media? Click through the above gallery for a few everyday things that have changed in these past few weeks and let us know in the comments the things you’ve noticed.
15 Everyday Things That Have Changed Since the Coronavirus Outbreak
5. You think about toilet paper (more than you ever have before).