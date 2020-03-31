15 Everyday Things That Have Changed Since the Coronavirus Outbreak

Slide 1 of 16 Getting dressed for work now means putting on a sweater on top of your pajamas. (Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 16 Putting on pants feels like an accomplishment. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 16 Doing laundry is much easier. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 16 You've realized that 20 seconds is much longer than you previously thought. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 16 You think about toilet paper (more than you ever have before). (Kevin McGovern / Shutterstock.com)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 16 Your nose itches. All the time. (Drawing by Alice Madsen)

Slide 7 of 16 It’s 5 o’clock every day at noon. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 16 Parents are now grounded by their kids. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 16 You are hoarding instant noodles for the first time since college. (David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 10 of 16 Everyone went off their low-carb, no-pasta, no-bread diet. (Jillian Cain Photography / Shutterstock.com)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 16 All of your friends became social media influencers overnight. #quarantinebaking. (Shutterstock)

Slide 12 of 16 Your dog is no longer the only one who gets excited about seeing the delivery man/postman. (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 16 You've realized just how slow your internet connection is. (Shutterstock)

Slide 14 of 16 You’re googling “how to look good on video conference calls.” (Shutterstock)

Slide 15 of 16 Your kids are now your co-workers. (Shutterstock)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 16 And so are your pets. (Shutterstock)