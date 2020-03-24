10 Ways to Get Creative and Feel Good While Sheltering in Place in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 12 Make art and share it with the world: The Museum of Sonoma County is sharing awesome activities through their website and social media channels. Tag your artwork on Instagram for a chance to have it shared in their Instagram story. Follow their Insta-stories to see what other local artists are making at home. Their website features video tours of exhibitions and behind-the-scenes footage, plus a downloadable coloring book of iconic Sonoma County sites. To enjoy their Virtual Escape Room experience, click here. (Jacob Lund / Shutterstock)

Slide 2 of 12 Get creative with the kids: The Children's Museum of Sonoma County is sharing information, safety practices, and fun tips for at-home activities. Every Friday at 10:00 a.m., in place of their toddler programming TOTopia, they are sharing engaging toddler activities that families can do with at-home supplies. The first suggestion guides you in how to make a shredded paper sensory bin. Find it on Instagram here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 12 Get into creative writing: Local writer Dani Burlison, whose latest short story collection “Some Places Worth Leaving” was published in February, is hosting two weekly literary events. Monday mornings, her Drop-In Generative Writing Group will meet for an hour on Zoom beginning at 9:00 a.m. to respond to a prompt Burlison offers. After time to write alone, participants will have the option to share what they’ve written. Burlison says, “I am not charging for this (especially for nurses, restaurant workers, etc) but if folks feel like donating a buck or two, I have Venmo (Dani Burlison) and Paypal and will happily accept what you can offer.” Find Zoom link to join here.

Slide 4 of 12 Join a virtual poetry showcase: On Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Dani Burlison hosts “A [quarantined] Room of One’s Own: Virtual Reading Series,” beginning with a poetry showcase on March 24 featuring Kelly Gray, Christine No and Risa Pappas. Future showcases will feature fiction and nonfiction/memoir writers. Find the Zoom link to watch here.

Slide 5 of 12 Drink and draw: Local artist Ash Hay, recipient of a Creative Sonoma 2019 Discovered Award for Emerging Artists, is offering Digital Drink & Draw sessions on Zoom for a suggested donation of $3. With around 70 viewers tuning in to the first event, Hay and guests of all ages and experience levels laughed together and shared personal stories connected to what they drew. Hay described the event as, “A conduit for connection, creativity, love and support.” Follow @ashhayart on Instagram to stay in-the-know. (Courtesy of Ash Hay)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 12 Find your zen: If you work out or practice yoga at a local studio, there’s a good chance that they are offering online classes. Maintaining a routine can be a comfort during self-isolation. If you have a computer and a little floor-space, you can keep fit and focused from the safety of your home. Massage therapists and spiritual guides are also offering ways to continue a mind-body practice from home. (Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 12 Xochi La teaches yoga at Riverbed Yoga in Guerneville and donation-based yoga in Occidental. La began creating online classes with detailed instruction and demonstration for YouTube. She is asking for a suggested donation between one dollar and $10, payable at paypal.me/xochila or Venmo at @Xochi-Lubin-Amaya. Tune in and subscribe to her channel here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 12 Visit Well Sonoma’s website to Live Stream YogaONE classes, offered English and Spanish. Each class is five dollars and the money goes directly to the instructors. (Courtesy of Vinita Yoga)

Slide 9 of 12 Relax your tight muscles: Certified Massage Therapist Jolene Beilstein has shifted her practice to offer personalized guided meditation and Hanna Somatic bodywork sessions via FaceTime or WhatsApp. Based on the teaching of Thomas Hanna, Beilstein will adapt this method of somatic movement instruction for a gentle at-home practice, with the goal of helping you regain voluntary control of habitually tight muscles. Pricing is the same as Beilstein’s in-person sessions, which are available on a sliding scale. Visit Beilstein’s website to book. (Courtesy of Jolene Beilstein)

Slide 10 of 12 Meditate with music: Spring of Light is a new online meditation center hosted by musician Miles McKenzie. Music Director at St. Stephens Episcopalian Church in Sebastopol, McKenzie has adapted a Taize chant service to an online format and will stream it every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to sing and chant along from home. Every other night of the week, McKenzie is offering a shorter musical meditation. The meditations are non-religious and open to people of any faith or no faith. Watch and listen here.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 12 Have a virtual coffee: The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at Sonoma State University has shifted their Just Coffee meetings to Zoom. The CCE connects classroom, campus and community and supports all forms of community engagement, from political participation to community-based research. Virtual Just Coffee meetings are intended to be a fun, no-agenda get-together. They are offered from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during shelter-in-place. Join on Zoom.