Eat, Drink and Be Merry! 25 Magical Holiday Experiences in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 27 Make the season bright: Stand in awe of the brightly-lit snowmen at Cornerstone Sonoma (4-7 p.m. Dec. 2). There will also be Christmas carols, holiday games and other fun activities, as well as a hot cocoa bar and savory food from Folktable restaurant. (Michelle Walker)

Slide 2 of 27 Enjoy an old-school holiday open house: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa will be decked out in old-fashioned holiday finery for its 43rd Holiday Open House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Shop for unique gifts, plants, holiday decor and persimmon bread in the gift shop, and enjoy games and activities for children and homemade cookies in the greenhouse for all ages.

Slide 3 of 27 Say hello to Santa: Santa certainly gets around. This year, he'll be riding the Napa Valley Wine Train, breakfast at Costeaux French Bakery every Saturday in December and take pictures with pets at Western Farm Center’s Santa Paws benefit, among other activities. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 4 of 27 Spread holiday cheer: ’Tis the giving season. Help those in need: feed the hungry at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, volunteer at Committee on the Shelterless (COTS), support seniors in Sonoma County through the Council on Aging. More volunteer opportunities here. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 27 Bake and break bread: At the state-of-the-art Artisan Baking Center in Petaluma have some flour-filled fun during classes like Holiday Desserts from Southern Italy (Dec. 7), where you’ll learn to bake Pezzetti di Cannella from Puglia and Mostaccioli from Calabria. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 27 Be dazzled by a Mexican posada: The 19th annual Posada Navideña by Calidanza Dance Company (Dec. 8) takes the audience to various regions of Mexico, showcasing holiday festivities and traditions through vibrant costumes, dynamic choreography and joyful music. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 27 Watch a lighted boat parade: One of the most charming holiday parades around will glide gracefully down the Petaluma River on Dec. 9, starting from the Petaluma Marina at 5:30 p.m. and arriving at the Turning Basin around 6 p.m. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 27 Say feliz navidad, god jul or joyeux noël: Find holiday foods from around the world at Sonoma County's restaurants and bakeries. Tamales Maná makes our favorite steamed corn cakes, Sarmentine has bûche de Noël, (pictured), and Stockhome serves a traditional Swedish julbord and glögg (Dec. 3, Dec. 10). (Erik Castro/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 27 Get cracking in Healdsburg: At Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg, see rows of whimsical, militarily-precise nutcrackers stand ready for inspection. Their ranks are arrayed on shelves installed just for the holidays and spill over into every nook and cranny of the bakery. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 27 Crack on: Sonoma County offers (at least) two performances of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker this holiday season. The Santa Rosa Dance Theater presents its rendition at Spreckels Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts presents Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet with Principal artists from Ukraine, Japan, Turkey and beyond on Dec. 18. (nutcracker.com)

Slide 11 of 27 See a Christmas card church: Bodega's Saint Teresa of Avila looks like something out of an old-fashioned Christmas card during the holidays. Ansel Adams immortalized the church in a photograph and it was famously featured in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 27 Enjoy an old-fashioned French holiday spectacle: Le Cirque de Bohème has entertained adults and children for the past 10 holiday seasons. This year, the show will feature magicians, trapeze artists, contortionists, acrobats, aerial duos and dancers, who will bring to life a story of a mysterious knight in medieval Europe. (Dec 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24)

Slide 13 of 27 See upscale gingerbread houses: It wouldn’t be Christmas without gingerbread. But for some, a cookie is not enough. At Hotel Petaluma's annual Gingerbread Showcase (Dec. 15-17), you'll see creations that replicate historic Petaluma mansions and other impressive buildings. (Victoria Webb)

Slide 14 of 27 Lace up those skates: There may not be snow, but icy winter fun has arrived in downtown Santa Rosa with the ice skating rink at Old Courthouse Square, open Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 31. Themed skate nights include 70s Disco (Dec. 7) and Ugly Sweater (Dec. 21). (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 27 For a larger rink indoors, head to Snoopy's Home Ice. Morning, midday and evening public skating sessions are available, and there will be outdoor holiday variety shows with professional figure skaters, dancers and a special appearance from Snoopy on Dec. 8, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 27 Make the yuletide gay: The acclaimed San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus returns to Sonoma County with a “Holiday Spectacular” (Dec. 16), a rollicking performance of zany holiday antics, traditional carols and new surprises. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 27 Have a musical Christmas: The Green Music Center in Rohnert Park is putting on a variety of holiday performances this season — Handel’s Messiah with the Santa Rosa Symphony and SSU Symphonic Chorus (Dec. 2-4), Christmas Time is Here with Grammy Award winning jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves (Dec. 9), and Early Music Christmas: Ein Kind Ist Uns Geboren with Sonoma Bach choir (Dec. 16-17). (Green Music Center)

Slide 18 of 27 Hear the fireplace roar: Several local restaurants serve up ember-enhanced meals and drinks sure to get you into the holiday spirit. A few favorites include Catelli's in Geyserville, John Ash Front Room and Stark's Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa, and El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma. (Stark's Steak & Seafood)

Slide 19 of 27 Warm up with a hot drink: While we're on the topic of staying warm, how about a hot drink with a spoonful of childhood nostalgia? At Snoopy's Home Ice in Santa Rosa, order a Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate at the The Warm Puppy Café. For a more grownup version, try the Aztec Mocha with double espresso, Valrhona chocolate and chilies at Flying Goat Coffee in Healdsburg. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 27 Shop local: Swap the dreaded mid-December mall experience for a wholesome outdoors event. At Holidays Along the Farm Trails (until Jan. 1), buy gifts (often in the form of delicious artisan foods) or make your own at DIY workshops. You can also cut your own tree and, best of all, greet the farm animals. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 27 Sip, savor and shop: Holidays in Healdsburg (daily through Dec. 30) is a cherished seasonal tradition. During a four-hour guided tour, enjoy the Christmas-tree-lit plaza, colorful street decorations, festive window displays and carolers, then savor seasonal bites and sip wines at boutique wineries and restaurants. $119 per person. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 27 Visit hotels for the holidays: If you’ve always wanted an enormous Christmas tree but are a bit short on ceiling space, make your way to Hotel Petaluma, where a 12-foot evergreen towers in the building’s courtyard. More local hotels are helping guests and visitors get into the festive spirit with special events, treats and holiday decor. Details here. (Hotel Petaluma)

Slide 23 of 27 Get sparkling: For some celebratory bubbles, head to SIGH Champagne bar in Sonoma. No reservations needed, and they offer a flight of three sparklers. They also serve draft beer, regular wine and non alcoholic beverages, as well as snack-sized bites, both savory and sweet. And here are six sparkling wineries to visit. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Slide 24 of 27 After a sip of bubbly, Sonoma Plaza offers holiday cheer and attractions for history buffs, from the Sonoma Mission to the barracks and Toscano Hotel, all within two blocks. There’s a big parking lot behind the barracks on First Street East. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 27 Immerse yourself in holiday decor: Come Christmastime, Brewsters beer garden in Petaluma transforms into Miracle, with kitschy decor paired with holiday dishes and drinks (through Jan. 2). (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 27 The Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa also hosts a special holiday cocktail pop-up,"Sippin' Santa” that combines Christmas and tiki, with tropical cocktails and a selection of seasonal bites (through Jan. 8) (Sippin’ Santa)