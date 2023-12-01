Where to Eat, Drink, Stay and Play in Napa Valley This Holiday Season

This year, rent your own igloo, ride the wine train with Santa, sip holiday tea in a charming Victorian estate, and visit Wine Girl Wonderland.


By Dana Rebmann

The holiday season has arrived in Napa Valley. This year, you can rent your own igloo, ride the wine train with Santa, sip holiday tea in a charming Victorian estate, and visit Wine Girl Wonderland. Click through the gallery above for details on where to get festive in Napa Valley.

