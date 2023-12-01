Where to Eat, Drink, Stay and Play in Napa Valley This Holiday Season

Slide 1 of 15 Brightest Town in Napa Valley: Through Jan. 1, 2024, you can get your festive fill of holiday-related fun in Yountville. Along with thousands of twinkling holiday lights, there’s wreath-making classes, wine strolls and guided meditation to alleviate holiday stress. The Yountville calendar of events has something for every age. (Yountville)

Slide 2 of 15 Grapevine Wreath-Making Class: At 10 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas, learn how to make wreaths at the Hill Family Estate tasting room in Yountville. Sip a glass of wine and nibble on breakfast pastries while you make a wreath using grapevine canes snipped from local vineyards. $40. 6512 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-9580, hillfamilyestate.com (Mariana Calderon Photography)

Slide 3 of 15 Third Annual Latke Throw Down: The winner of the culinary showdown at Bardessono Hotel and Spa, emceed by Napa Valley winemaker Judd Finkelstein, gets to take home the “Golden Spatula Award.” A $20 donation to nonprofit ParentsCAN covers admission to the laughter-filled event. 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6000, bardessono.com

Slide 4 of 15 26th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 2: Be sure to arrive early to snag a spot on the curb for this wildly popular small town holiday celebration. Everything from vintage and modern tractors to antique trucks and construction equipment rolls down Lincoln Avenue decked out with thousands of sparkling lights. visitcalistoga.com (Calistoga Chamber of Commerce)

Slide 5 of 15 Jolly Journeys on Napa Valley Wine Train, Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 6-9, 13-16, 19-23: Guests who hop aboard with jolly old St. Nicholas can choose from a variety of experiences. Santa’s Cookie Car ($80-$100) includes hot cocoa, a cookie and a photo with Santa. Tickets for a three-course, kid-friendly meal ($100-$160) include a tableside visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 6 of 15 The Very Merry Vista Dome ($110 - $200) includes visits with Santa and a three-course holiday dinner served in the Napa Wine Train’s observation-style dining car. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 7 of 15 There's a festive spirit aboard the Santa Train. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 8 of 15 Afternoon Tea Holiday Style: Enjoy tea with a selection of savory and sweet bites at Ackerman Heritage House in downtown Napa. The 1889 Victorian estate will be decked out with vintage holiday decorations. Assorted dates, Dec. 2 – Dec. 20. $70. 608 Randolph St., Napa, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com (Ackerman Family Vineyards)

Slide 9 of 15 Visit Santa at the Ackerman Heritage House, Dec. 9 and 17: Santa is swinging by Napa to see the Ackerman Family Vineyards Victorian decked out for the holidays. 15-minute time slots are available for photos; staff are happy to help families snap them. $15 per person. (Ackerman Family Vineyards)

Slide 10 of 15 Skate into the Holidays: The popular Meritage seasonal ice skating rink is back through Jan. 7. Ice skating tickets are $25 and include skate rental and 90 minutes on the ice. 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 888-965-7090, meritageresort.com/merry-meritage (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 11 of 15 Family-Fun S’mores Fire Pit: If lacing up ice skates isn’t your thing, you can stay warm at a rink-side fire pit at the Grand Reserve at The Meritage. Available through Jan. 7, the two-hour rental includes a family-sized s’more kit big enough for five. Rates from $175. (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 12 of 15 Santa’s Story Time: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 25, the jolly man himself will be visiting The Meritage Holiday Village and taking a break for story time. (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 13 of 15 VIP Igloo Experience: If you want to splurge, book a rink-side igloo at The Meritage Holiday Village. Reservations available through Jan. 7. From $250 for two hours of igloo access and a bottle of bubbles. (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 14 of 15 ‘Tis the season to be in the pink! Wine Girl Napa Valley has transformed into a so-called Wine Girl Wonderland. Everything in this downtown Napa wine bar is meant to be Instagrammable. 1321 First St., Suite A, Napa, 707-699-1079, winegirl.com (Wine Girl Napa Valley)