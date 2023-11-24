Visit These Festive Sonoma Hotels for Some Holiday Magic

From a tropical Santa cocktail pop-up to a holiday afternoon tea, merrymaking possibilities abound in Sonoma County.


By Dana Rebmann

Wine Country hotels are offering a plethora of activities to get visitors, holiday guests and locals into the festive spirit this holiday season. From a tropical Santa cocktail pop-up to holiday afternoon tea, merrymaking possibilities abound in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery for all the details and a peek at the properties.

