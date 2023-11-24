Visit These Festive Sonoma Hotels for Some Holiday Magic

Slide 1 of 15 12 Nights of Marvel at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa, Nov. 24 - Dec. 17: This historic Sonoma property kicks off its annual 12 Nights of Marvel events series the day after Thanksgiving. For both hotel guests and locals, it features meetups with Santa, cider and chocolate tastings, workshops and more. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma. 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 2 of 15 A guest room with in-room fireplace for chilly winter days at Sonoma's MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa. (MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 3 of 15 MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma recently debuted renovated pool and spa areas. (MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa)

Slide 4 of 15 Holiday Wreath Making Class via Appellation, Nov 29 and Nov. 30: Learn the art of wreath making at Appellation Healdsburg’s last Crafted Class of 2023. The hotel property is slated to open in late 2024; the Crafted classes provide a sneak peak of what’s to come from the brand led by celebrity chef Charlie Palmer. appellationhotels.com/crafted (Appellation)

Slide 5 of 15 When it opens in late 2024, Appellation Healdsburg will have 108 rooms and a 160-seat, Palmer-led restaurant with a rooftop bar. (Appellation)

Slide 6 of 15 Tree Lighting at Montage Healdsburg, 5 p.m. Nov. 30: The festive season kicks off at Montage Healdsburg with a tree lighting ceremony. Along with classic winter holiday sweets, neighboring Jordan Vineyard & Winery will be on hand pouring some local favorites. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 7 of 15 For Hanukkah, people are invited to gather in the lobby at Montage Healdsburg at sundown, Dec. 7-15, for the lighting of the menorah. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 8 of 15 Montage Healdsburg is decked out for the holidays. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 9 of 15 Tree Lighting at Fairmont Sonoma, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1: The century-old sycamore tree at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn will be lit up with thousands of white lights for the holiday season. Locals and hotel guests are invited to attend the festivities. Santa will be there for some photo opportunities and there will be hot cocoa, cider and assorted holiday goodies to enjoy. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma

Slide 10 of 15 Costumed carolers will entertain guests at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn's tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1. (Fairmont Sonoma)

Slide 11 of 15 A Sweet Debut at Hotel Healdsburg, 5 p.m. Dec. 1: Hotel guests and locals are invited to Hotel Healdsburg’s lobby for the unveiling of a Wine Country gingerbread house created by Dry Creek Kitchen’s pastry chef, Taylor Kelly. The annual Merry Healdsburg Christmas Tree Lighting event follows at 6:30 p.m. Revelers are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to Hotel Healdsburg for donation before or after the celebration. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-431-2800, hotelhealdsburg.com (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 12 of 15 Tea Time at Hotel Healdsburg, Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 2-23: Hotel Healdsburg is serving holiday afternoon tea on December weekends, with custom-blend teas from Russian River Tea Company, classic cocktails, house-made pastries, dainty finger sandwiches and other holiday fare from Dry Creek Kitchen. $79 for adults and $49 for children under 12. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 13 of 15 Impressive Confections at Hotel Petaluma, Dec. 15-17: Every year, Hotel Petaluma decorates its courtyard with Christmas trees and festive lights. The hotel also hosts a gingerbread house showcase and competition (Dec. 15-17 this year), with some of the sweet dwellings replicating historic Petaluma mansions. 205 Kentucky Street, Petaluma, 707-241-9136, hotelpetaluma.com (Hotel Petaluma)

Slide 14 of 15 Expect to see some candy-coated takes on Wine Country landmarks at the annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition at Hotel Petaluma. (Victoria Webb)