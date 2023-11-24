9 Favorite Christmas Tree Farms in Sonoma County

For a fun family activity outdoors, you can choose and cut your own Christmas tree at several farms in Sonoma County.

Celesta Farms: Owned by Christmas-loving couple Steve and Carol Schwartz, this ranch, with views for days, often posts pictures of the cute dogs who visit on their website. Dogs are greeted with treats, and their humans enjoy housemade chocolate chip cookies. 3447 Celesta Ct., Sebastopol. 707-829-9352, celestafarms.com

Frosty Mountain Tree Farm: The farm’s picturesque red barn—a 50-year-old former apple-packing warehouse—is home to Santa’s Workshop, with a holiday boutique, popcorn, peppermint bark, and other treats. Mrs. Claus reads stories inside the barn, and there’s a new “train” ride through the fields, pulled by a vintage tractor. 3600 Mariola Rd., Sebastopol. 707-829-2351, frostymountaintreefarm.com

Garlock Christmas Tree Farm: The Garlocks are tree farm royalty in these parts—the three kids of founders Bob and Sally Garlock now each run farms in the area. Son Keith and his wife Becky took over the original 1966 farm at this site, and Keith’s siblings’ farms, Reindeer Ridge and Frosty Mountain, are just over the ridge. 2275 Bloomfield Rd., Sebastopol. 707-823-4307, garlocktreefarm.com

Grandma Buddy’s: Think Grandma Buddy’s looks like something out of a Pottery Barn catalog? It is! The picturesque property, graced with a beautiful barn and a seasonal stream, is so pretty, it’s been a cover model. 8575 Graton Rd., Sebastopol. 707-823-4547, grandmastrees.com

Graton Fire Department Christmas Tree Farm: Proceeds from this farm, staffed by firefighters, benefit the all-volunteer department. Time your visit right, and you might meet Santa in a fire helmet. This site was formerly the Del Davis Tree Farm, memorialized in a 1995 song from the band Primus. 3750 Gravenstein Hwy., Sebastopol. 707-322-2091, gratonfire.com/christmas-tree-farm.html

Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm: This old-school spot is especially welcoming for first-timers: they offer saws, carts, and even “lumberjacks” to help you select and cut your tree. The land, in the same family since 1918, has a pretty red barn and scenic grounds that make a great background for last-minute Christmas pictures. 391 Marshall Ave., Petaluma. 707-762-6317, petalumachristmastree.com

Little Hills Christmas Tree Farm: Little Hills isn’t just a tree farm—it’s also home to a happy- hearted menagerie that includes Carol and Kriss Mungle’s sweet Newfoundland dog, Chloe, plus alpacas, rescue pigs, and mini-donkeys. The sales barn is made from reclaimed wood from the property’s old chicken barns. 961 Chapman Ln., Petaluma. 707-763-4678, littlehillschristmastree.com

Pronzini Ranch: A few weeks after their famous pumpkin patch closes down, the ranch’s Adobe Road location (a separate spot from their downtown Petaluma lot of pre-cut trees) opens for you-cut tree harvesting. The 128-acre ranch has an impressive petting zoo with ponies, pygmy goats, and distinctive, long-horned Watusi cows. 3795 Adobe Rd., Petaluma. 707-778-3871, pronzinifarms.com

Reindeer Ridge Christmas Tree Farm: Right next door to Frosty Mountain, this spot is run by Paul and Debbie Garavaglia and their daughters. Reindeer Ridge is especially great for kids, with Christmas characters scattered around the farm and Santa visits every weekend. 3500 Mariola Rd., Sebastopol. 707-829-1569, reindeerridgetrees.com