Historic Hotel Property in Sonoma Completes Multi-Year Renovation. Take a Look

The historic MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa has put the finishing touches on a major renovation project that the company says transforms the property into “Sonoma’s newest sanctuary.”

The most recent renovations focused on the property’s spa and fitness center, outdoor pool space, and five new guest rooms, including an Artists Cottage. During previous renovations, refurbishments were made to guest rooms as well as the food and dining venues.

Kes Studio led the redesign of the spa, which the property says includes new treatment rooms, locker rooms with steam showers, an outdoor Relaxation Garden and Lounge, and outdoor pool space with private pool cabanas. Guests can choose from a wide variety of spa treatments curated by TLee Spas: facials, body renewal treatments, massages, as well as several “100 Minute Journeys.”

Each of the “100 Minute Journeys” treatments includes unique elements such as the massage on a “healing Chakra Mat charged with electromagnetic gemstones” that is part of the “Reboot Ritual” or the “exfoliating botanical body polish packed with medicinal wildflower essences” included in “Sanctuary of Flowers.”

The spa treatments integrate ingredients culled from the flowers, herbs and fruits that are grown in MacArthur Place’s gardens in what the property calls “Farm to Massage Table.”

The 6-acre property, which is located next to the Nathanson Creek Preserve and close to Sonoma Plaza in the heart of Wine Country, unfolds through lush garden paths and among a cornucopia of redwoods, oaks, magnolias, oleander, fig, pomegranate, espaliered apple trees, bamboo groves, rosemary and lavender.

The land MacArthur Place sits on in Sonoma was at one time part of a 300-acre farmstead dating back to the 19th century that served as family estate, vineyard and working ranch.

In 2017, Arizona-based IMH Financial Group purchased the hotel for $36 million and soon after began implementing renovation plans.

As part of previous renovation work to MacArthur Place, the property replaced its Saddles Steakhouse with the Mediterranean flavors of its reimagined Layla Restaurant, created a new coffee bar and marketplace called Porch as well as The Bar at MacArthur Place.

Earlier this year, MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa was included in Travel + Leisure magazine’s list of the top 500 hotels in the world.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the renovated property.

MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma. 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com