New Lunch Pop-Up in Santa Rosa Has Ridiculously Good Menu

If you’re kicking around lunch plans and need a great recommendation, check out Marigold. It’s a midday pop-up at Spinster Sisters with a ridiculously great menu (for pickup or delivery only).

Suzie’s Fried Chicken Sandwich ($15) is a gigantic mouthful of moist fried chicken, sliced cucumbers, pickled onions, slaw and kewpie mayonnaise on a potato bun. I can attest that my DoorDash order arrived hot and crispy.

They also have a burger ($17), a Caesar salad ($12) and healthy bowls like the Sally’s Fall Bowl ($16) with grilled chicken, brown rice, marinated white beans, roasted broccoli and a garden of other vegetables.

Spiced harissa fries are required ($10), mostly because their burnt onion ranch sauce (it’s crazy good) is so perfect for dipping.

Marigold at The Spinster Sisters, 401 South A St., Santa Rosa. marigoldsantarosa.com. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.