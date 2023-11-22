New Lunch Pop-Up in Santa Rosa Has Ridiculously Good Menu

Burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, spiced harissa fries, healthy bowls and more are available for pickup and delivery.


By Heather Irwin

If you’re kicking around lunch plans and need a great recommendation, check out Marigold. It’s a midday pop-up at Spinster Sisters with a ridiculously great menu (for pickup or delivery only).

Suzie’s Fried Chicken Sandwich ($15) is a gigantic mouthful of moist fried chicken, sliced cucumbers, pickled onions, slaw and kewpie mayonnaise on a potato bun. I can attest that my DoorDash order arrived hot and crispy.

Fried chicken sandwich from Marigold at The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. (Marigold)
Sally’s Bowl from Marigold at The Spinster Sisters in Santa Rosa. (Marigold)

They also have a burger ($17), a Caesar salad ($12) and healthy bowls like the Sally’s Fall Bowl ($16) with grilled chicken, brown rice, marinated white beans, roasted broccoli and a garden of other vegetables.

Spiced harissa fries are required ($10), mostly because their burnt onion ranch sauce (it’s crazy good) is so perfect for dipping.

Marigold at The Spinster Sisters, 401 South A St., Santa Rosa. marigoldsantarosa.com. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

