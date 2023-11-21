Santa Claus Is Coming to Town! Where to See Him in Sonoma, Napa and Marin

Slide 1 of 20 Santa’s Boat Arrival, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25: Even Santa likes to spend time on the river! Together with Mrs. Claus, he will cruise the Petaluma River on a tugboat, then dock at the River Plaza Shopping Center. The cheery couple will be available for family photos (bring your own camera) in a tent outside Taps restaurant. (54 E. Washington St., Petaluma) visitpetaluma.com (Will Bucquoy/For the Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 20 After reviewing your wish list with old Saint Nick, it’s an easy walk to downtown Petaluma to work on your shopping list. (Visit Petaluma)

Slide 3 of 20 Geyserville Lighted Tractor Parade, 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 25: Santa will ride in the lighted tractor parade, but will not be available for visits. Geyserville recently was recently featured in The New York Times as a travel destination 'that sparkles.' visitgeyserville.com (Conner Jay/Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 20 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa Tree Lighting, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1: The big guy, along with costumed carolers, will be on hand for the lighting of the hotel’s century old sycamore tree. Santa visits will be available; bring your own camera for photos. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, fairmont-sonoma.com

Slide 5 of 20 Jolly Journeys on Napa Valley Wine Train, Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 6-9, 13-16, 19-23: Guests who hop aboard with jolly old St. Nicholas can choose from a variety of experiences. Santa’s Cookie Car ($80-$100) includes hot cocoa, a cookie and a photo with Santa. Tickets for a three-course, kid-friendly meal ($100-$160) include a tableside visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 6 of 20 The Very Merry Vista Dome ($110 - $200) includes visits with Santa and a three-course holiday dinner served in the Napa Wine Train’s observation-style dining car. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 7 of 20 There's a festive spirit aboard the Santa Train. (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 8 of 20 Cloverdale Winter Festival & Tree Lighting, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1: Head to the Cloverdale's downtown plaza to kick off the weekend with Father Christmas, who will be taking notes on all those wish lists. Along with the tree lighting, there will be gingerbread cookie decorating, hot chocolate, hot cider and doughnuts. Downtown businesses will be open for holiday shopping. cloverdalechamber.com (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 20 26th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, 7 p.m. Dec. 2: Be sure to arrive early to snag a coveted spot on the curb for this small town holiday celebration. Everything from vintage and modern tractors to antique trucks and construction equipment rolls down Lincoln Avenue decked out with thousands of sparkling lights. visitcalistoga.com (Courtesy Calistoga Chamber of Commerce)

Slide 10 of 20 Larson Family Winery Santa Weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2-3: Kids can make sure Santa is clear about what’s on their Christmas lists while parents taste wine. Have your photo taken with the big guy and receive a printed copy. Additional photos will be available to order. $35 for wine club members; $40 for non-members. Reservations can be made online. 23355 Millerick Road, Sonoma, larsonfamilywinery.com (Larson Family Winery)

Slide 11 of 20 Santa’s 13th Annual Visit to Nick’s Cove, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3: Santa is making his way to Marin via water sleigh (aka boat). A professional photographer will be taking complimentary photos of Santa with kids, kids-at-heart and pets at the property's Boat Shack. There will be complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. 23240 CA-1, Marshall, nickscove.com (Nick’s Cove)

Slide 12 of 20 Santa arrives at Nick's Cove in Marshall. (Erin Wrightsman)

Slide 13 of 20 Santa Paws is Coming to Town, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 2 , 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 3: Have your pet’s picture taken with Santa at Western Farm Center in Santa Rosa and help nonprofit Canine Companions at the same time. The $25 donation includes a digital photo and a change to win a door prize. westernfarmcenter.com

Slide 14 of 20 Photos with Santa at Montgomery Village, Weekends Nov. 25 - Dec. 17: From Nov. 25, Santa will make an appearance between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa. The event sold out quickly, but you can join a waitlist. The $10 donation supports the Sonoma County Secret Santa Program. Each family will receive a printed photograph to bring home, as well as a digital copy. 911 Village Court, Santa Rosa, montgomeryvillageca.com

Slide 15 of 20 By special request, Sofia Moreno, 4, visits with Mrs. Claus instead of Santa at Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Sunday, December 5, 2021.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 20 Breakfast with Santa at Costeaux French Bakery, 9-11 a.m. every Saturday in December: Bring your camera, order your favorite dish and you just might capture a holiday photo you’ll treasure for a lifetime. Plus, you’ll get to see the bakery’s ever-evolving nutcracker collection. 417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, costeaux.com (Tenaya Fleckenstein)

Slide 17 of 20 A plethora of nutcrackers decorate the shelves at Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg. Guests are encouraged to guess how many for a chance to win Costeaux prizes. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 20 Breakfast with Santa in Cotati, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9: The most important meal of the day gets even better when you have Santa to keep you company. Along with pancakes, eggs, sausage and hot cocoa, there will be arts and crafts with Santa’s elves, and photo opportunities, so bring a camera. Tickets are required; $12 per person over age 2. Cotati Room (behind City Hall), 201 West Sierra Ave., cotaticity.org.

Slide 19 of 20 Visit Santa at the Ackerman Heritage House, Dec. 9 and 17: Santa is swinging by Napa to see this Victorian decked out for the holidays. 15-minute time slots are available for photos with the man himself; staff are happy to help families snap photos. $15 per person. 608 Randolph St., Napa, ackermanfamilyvineyards.com (Ackerman Family Vineyards)