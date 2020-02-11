How to Celebrate Galentine’s Day in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 15 Toast to friendship between two ferns: Gather your girls and head over to one of Sonoma County's trendiest drink destinations: Sebastopol's Fern Bar. Located in sleek industrial The Barlow, it serves up artisan cocktails with local ingredients in a crazy plant lady environment. We love their Euphoria cocktail—a non-alcoholic drink with Seedlip Grove, goji and Schisandra berry, Euphoria Elixir, lime, prickly pear-hibiscus puree, and jasmine water. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 15 Fern Bar in Sebastopol serves up artisan cocktails with local ingredients in a crazy plant lady environment. (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Slide 3 of 15 Another free-spirited, non-alcoholic drink we like at Fern Bar is Blue Dream, featuring Seedlip Spice, blue lotos, Kava root, passionflower, Lucid Dream Elixir, spiced coconut cream, blue spirulina, ginger and lime. (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Slide 4 of 15 Before you order drinks at Fern Bar, stop by Elsie Green (also at The Barlow), a family-run company that curates beautiful vintage items found at French flea markets, as well as more contemporary pieces. In other words, a lot of inspiration for your home! (Courtesy of Elsie Green)

Slide 5 of 15 In the mood to dance the night away after a few drinks at Fern Bar? Head over to Hopmonk Tavern in Sebastopol. They will be playing some electronic dance music from Little People, Frameworks, and Yppah, starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Buy tickets at the door, or online. (Photo by Estefany Gonzalez)

Slide 6 of 15 Get by with a little help of cannabis: Local dispensary Flora Terra and woman-owned Garden Society cannabis confection company are hosting a free Galentine's Day event in Santa Rosa on Feb. 13 between 7 and 8:30 p.m.. Guaranteed to be relaxing, it will feature talks from three entrepreneur moms, whose lives have been improved by cannabis. Guests will have the opportunity to explore various product options and dosing, and engage in conversations about how cannabis can help empower women. Info and tickets available here. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 7 of 15 If beer is more your style, head to Santa Rosa’s Fogbelt Brewing Company for their Bacon & Beer Pairing. Fogbelt chef Stratton Andrews has teamed up with Zoe's Meats to create four different pairings that include Atlas Blonde Ale and salty porcine treats. Or you can always bring your besties to Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa or Windsor for some Pliny the Younger. (Conner Jay)

Slide 8 of 15 Exercise those little grey cells: On the evening before Galentine's Day, Feb 12, Ausiello's 5th Street Grill in downtown Santa Rosa is putting on a trivia night celebrating women. Bring a team of 4-8 people (men are welcome, too) and answer questions about female-focused throwback music, cult TV series (such a Friends and Sex & The City), favorite chic flicks and more. The trivia is hosted by Kendall Jackson Wines and Whiskey and Lace, with wine as the prize for the winning team. Buy-in is $5.00 per person. 7 p.m. to late. More details on Facebook.

Slide 9 of 15 Celebrate Spanish-style: If you are heading to Healdsburg, make a reservation at Bravas Bar de Tapas' patio and order paella to share with the ladies. The Spanish Bomba rice dish takes 30 minutes to prepare, so order a cheese plate from the restaurant's ham and cheese bar, and—of course—a pitcher of their house-made sangria. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 10 of 15 For a little pre-dinner fun, home decor shop Market 377 in Healdsburg is putting on a paint-by-numbers event between 5:30 and 8 p.m. during which friends can expertly create their own canvas of the legendary artist Frida Kahlo. Carpenter Wines will be pouring their Sonoma County wines as well. Details on Facebook.

Slide 11 of 15 For an after dinner drink in Healdsburg, Banshee Wines stays open late. Featuring a bohemian chic communal table surrounded by leather chairs and neon signs, this tasting room will make a group of girls feel right at home with a bottle of Mendocino County Banshee Rosé. (Courtesy of Banshee Wines)

Slide 12 of 15 While in Healdsburg, belt out a few favorite tunes at Coyote Sonoma. The Mill Street bar will be putting on a Galentine's Day Karaoke Party from 7 to 11 p.m. Each lady who attends the event will be given a long-stemmed rose to celebrate. Most importantly, there will also be a special on sparkling wines. More info on Facebook. (Stock photo)

Slide 13 of 15 Sip champagne in Sonoma: Sigh champagne bar in downtown Sonoma has been named one of the best wine bars in the United States and with good reason: This is a local favorite to kick up your heels and enjoy bubbly with friends. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 14 of 15 Down a dozen oysters in Petaluma: Sister-owned restaurant The Shuckery at Hotel Petaluma is a fun spot for groups. Share oysters and other seafood-based appetizers, and then do some wine tasting at Barber Cellars, a small family winery dedicated to single-vineyard wines, also located inside the hotel. (John Burgess)

Slide 15 of 15 Euphoria non-alcoholic cocktail with Seedlip Grove, goji and schisandra berry, Euoporia Elixir, lime, preicly pear-hibiscu puree, jasmine water at Ferbar in Sebastopol. Heather Irwin/PD