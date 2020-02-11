How to Celebrate Galentine’s Day in Sonoma County

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the pressure is on for every person who takes the annual celebration of romance seriously (it’s time to book that fancy restaurant table, if you haven’t already!). No matter if you’re in a relationship or single, February 14 is often associated with a little bit of stress. This year, we’ve found the perfect antidote (at least for the ladies): Galentine’s Day.
Celebrated on February 13, this holiday newcomer was invented by the fictional character Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation, played by “Wine Country” director and actress, Amy Poehler.
In a 2010 episode of the sitcom TV series, titled “Galentine’s Day,” Leslie gathers all of her female friends for brunch. “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style,” she says in the episode.
Ten years later, there’s certainly no shortage on made-up holidays. (Did you just miss National Pizza Day? You can still celebrate with a great pie). But Galentine’s Day holds a special place in our hearts: as much as we love to celebrate romantic love, celebrating great friendships is important, too. And what could be a better year to celebrate your fellow females than 2020, the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States?
If you’re looking for the best ways to have some fun with your friends on February 13, we’ve rounded up a few options in Sonoma County that are sure to provide some quality girl time. Click through the above gallery for details.
“Galentines Day,” really? Not that I don’t agree with it, however, imagine the outrage by the feminists if a group of Men did something like Malentines Day.