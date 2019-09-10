Mendocino Outdoor Guide: 6 Stunning Spots to Visit On Your Next Trip

Slide 1 of 22 Russian Gulch State Park: With 15 miles of trails, about 5 miles of which are open to bicycles, you can head inland or to the coast at Russian Gulch State Park. The 2.7 mile (one way) Fern Canyon Trail follows an abandoned logging road along a creek to a 36-foot waterfall. Parking is $8. The park is located two miles north of the town of Mendocino on Highway 1, 707-937-5804, parks.ca.gov (Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 2 of 22 Less than a mile’s walk on the Headlands Trail in Russian Gulch State Park will take you to the Devil’s Punchbowl. The scenic sinkhole was created when part of an ocean tunnel, created by pounding ocean waves, collapsed. (Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 3 of 22 Devil’s Punchbowl is arguably Russian Gulch State Park’s most famous landmark but don't miss the photo worthy views of the Frederick W. Panhorst Bridge, less than a 10-minute walk away. (Janos Rautonen / Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 22 Point Cabrillo Light Station: A California State Historic Park, the Light Station was constructed in the early 1900s. Along with a lighthouse museum, there’s a marine exhibit and gift shop. It’s about a half-mile walk along a paved road from the parking lot to the light station. Open daily from 11am until 4pm, a $5 donation is requested. 45300 Lighthouse Road, Mendocino, 707-937-6123, pointcabrillo.org (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 22 Take in the view of Point Cabrillo lighthouse at Cape Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park, near Mendocino. (Bob Pool / Shutterstock)

Slide 7 of 22 Majestic Redwoods via Skunk Train: Built by C.R. Johnson in 1885, the Skunk Train has been chugging through Mendocino County for 134 years. Open air cars allow modern day riders to get unobstructed views of old-growth redwoods and other scenes that haven’t changed much for more than a century. Fares from $41.95. 100 West Laurel Street, Fort Bragg, 707-964-6371, skunktrain.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 22 The “Skunk” name dates back to 1925 when motorcars (sometimes called railbuses) were introduced on the railways. The combination of gasoline-powered engines and pot-bellied stoves burning crude oil created an unpleasant odor so strong it’s said you could smell the trains before you could see them. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 22 Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens: Located in Fort Bragg, on 47 acres between Highway 1 and the Pacific Ocean, something is always in bloom at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Along with a half-mile (one way) walk to the ocean, there are four miles of trails to wander. Admission is $15. Dogs on leash are welcome. 18220 North Highway 1, Fort Bragg, 707-964-4352 ext. 16, gardenbythesea.org (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 22 The Dahlia Garden is a must see. The Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens’ collection of more than 400 plants typically blooms June through October, peaking in August and September. (Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 22 A half-mile walk in the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens will take you to the ocean. (John Poimoroo)

Slide 13 of 22 Take a walk on paths lined with rhododendron at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 22 Get a taste of the Gardens’ organic veggies at Rhody’s Garden Café. The café gets its pick of goodies from the onsite vegetable garden. Open seasonally mid-April through mid-September, the menu includes a variety of salads, soups, and sandwiches. No admission is required to dine. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 22 Sandwich at Rhody’s Garden Café in the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 22 Little River Inn: If all that fresh air leaves you less than thrilled about driving home, think about calling it a night at Little River Inn. Owned and operated by the same family for eight decades, the Inn’s original building dates back to 1857, but it’s rich with modern amenities. Along with 65 ocean-view rooms, there’s a nine-hole golf course, and spa. Rates start at $190. 7901 N. Highway 1, Little River, 888-INN-LOVE, littleriverinn.com (Michael Ryan)

Slide 17 of 22 At the Little River Inn Restaurant you can choose from dishes like Pork Osso Bucco, Creole Gumbo, and St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs. (Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 19 of 22 Ole’s Whale Watch Bar at Little River Inn has been pouring drinks since 1939. Keep a lookout; its oceans views mean you could see a whale pass by in between toasts. (Aubrie Pick)

Slide 20 of 22 Brewery Gulch Inn: All 10 rooms at Brewery Gulch Inn boast ocean views and gas fireplaces. Eight have private decks, so it’s worth inquiring when booking. Rates start at $385. 9401 North Highway 1, Mendocino, 707-937-4752, brewerygulchinn.com (Courtesy photo)

Slide 21 of 22 Cooked-to-order breakfast, and an evening wine and beer hour with a light dinner buffet, is included in the nightly rate at Brewery Gulch Inn. (Courtesy photo)