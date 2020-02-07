Best Sonoma County Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Slide 1 of 31 Handline, Sebastopol: Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s with your friends or Valentine’s with your sweetie, oysters and bubbles is always a good choice. Stop by Handline 5 to 10 p.m. and enjoy a dozen oysters and two glasses of sparkling for $40. Or eat and drink them all yourself, we don’t judge! 935 Gravenstein Ave., Sebastopol, handline.com. — Heather Irwin (John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 31 Fern Bar, Sebastopol: On February 14, Fern Bar serves up "Love Potion" cocktails and live music by jazz quartet The Shapeshifters. Reservations recommended. 6780 Depot St. Sebastopol, fernbar.com. —HI (Courtesy of Fern Bar)

Slide 3 of 31 Seismic Brewing, Sebastopol: Beer and waffle pairing? It’s a thing. Van Dough will be making lemon meringe waffle tots with lemon curd paired with Megathrust IPA, bananas foster bread pudding with Stormquake Belgian gold ale and several more tasty couplings. Plus live music. 7 to 10 p.m. 6700 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, seismicbreaingco.com. —HI (Kent Porter)

Slide 4 of 31 Gypsy Cafe, Sebastopol: Transport your sweetie to a Parisian Cabaret with a very special three-course prix fixe menu created by Chef Gabe Nahas. The evening will feature French singer Arabelle Amboyan and wine from Balleto Vineyards. $75 per person. 5:30 to 9 p.m. 162 N Main St, Sebastopol, gypsy-cafe.com. —HI (Christopher Chung)

Slide 5 of 31 Spinster Sisters, Santa Rosa: Three courses, $55 per person + optional wine pairings. Call for reservations 528-7100, (online reservations not available). Want to make it an overnight? Three-course dinner + champagne toast for two at The Spinster Sisters, one night stay in a queen room at the Astro Motel, in-room treats from the Spinster Pantry, two-for-one wine tasting at select wineries, $299. Book online at the theastromotel.com or call 200-4655. —HI (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 6 of 31 John Ash, Santa Rosa: Three-course prix fixe menu with a stellar lineup of choices, including Dungeness crab bisque, ahi tuna tartare, orange peel beef potstickers, poached halibut, steak, rack of lamb, and raspberry fromage blanc cheesecake. $72 per person. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com. —HI (Courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 7 of 31 John Ash at Vintners Inn is frequently named one of the most romantic restaurants in Sonoma County. (Courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 8 of 31 Pints, Paint & Music, Moonlight Brewing Company, Santa Rosa: A casual evening of beer, music and painting your own unique sign at Moonlight Brewing Company. 3350 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Tickets, $35 at boardandbottle.com. —HI (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 9 of 31 Café La Haye, Sonoma: Owner Saul Gropman offers a three-course dinner that starts with arugula and Belgian endive salad with Duroc ham, gorgonzola and apples, beef carpaccio with fried oysters or winter soup. Main course choices include filet mignon with mashed potatoes and garlic French beans, king salmon with saffron couscous and broccolini, or quail with porcini sourdough stuffing and kale, and a selection of housemade desserts. $68. 140 E. Napa St., Sonoma. 935-5994. — Kathleen Hill (Courtesy of Cafe La Haye)

Slide 10 of 31 Depot Hotel, Sonoma: Depot owners Gia and Tony Ghilarducci welcome diners to enjoy a first course of roasted tomato bisque with garlic aioli, followed by a choice of green salad with black truffles, pistachios and apples, scallops with Arborio rice or pork belly with poached apricots and frisée salad. Third course choices include the Ghilarduccis’ famous Dungeness crab cannelloni, filet of Scottish salmon, spinach and ricotta ravioli, or filet of beef with puréed potatoes and asparagus. Dessert course brings chocolate torte, cheesecake with mango and raspberry coulis, or tiramisu. $75. From 5 p.m. 241 First St. W., Sonoma. 938-2980. —KH (Courtesy of Depot Hotel)

Slide 11 of 31 El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: EDK offers several starter selections such as steamed scallops with saffron, mixed greens with beets, Butternut squash noodles and crispy Brussels sprouts, octopus salad and sweetbreads with mushroom purée. Main courses offer ravioli with spinach and ricotta with crispy anchovies, seafood paella, rack of lamb with Yukon gold potato, beef three ways, lobster risotto with mushrooms and celery root, or petrale sole roulade with Dungeness crab. All followed by churros and a vanilla milkshake, passion fruit sorbet or chocolate flan. $69. 450 First St. W., Sonoma. 996-3030. —KH (Courtesy of Eldorado Kitchen)

Slide 12 of 31 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, Sonoma: Santé restaurant celebrates Valentine’s from Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 16 with an a la carte menu of oysters or Alaskan king crab cocktail. Dinner specials include bone-in-ribeye, Sonoma duck a l’orange, baked stuffed lobster with shrimp, scallop, crab and cracker crumbs, or black truffle pasta with white truffles and an egg yolk. Desserts will be flourless chocolate and passion fruit torte with dark chocolate sauce or a strawberry Coeur a la crème. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. 938-9000. —KH (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 13 of 31 Girl & the Fig, Sonoma: Start with an amuse bouche of an herb gougère and smoked salmon rilette, followed by tuna crudo, smoked short rib with creamy –polenta and wild mushrooms, all topped off with a chocolate bar with raspberry mousse and chocolate ganache. $57. 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma. 938-3634. (Courtesy of Girl & the Fig)

Slide 14 of 31 Glen Ellen Inn, Glen Ellen: Owners Karen and Chris Bertrand offer an a la carte menu of lobster bisque, grilled Romaine with Caesar dressing or a local salad. ($12). The second course has raw oysters, brie fondue, Dungeness crab cake, or steamed mussels ($14-$18). The main course includes a pork chop with handmade chutney and mashed potatoes, eggplant Napoleon, filet mignon and prawns with blue cheese and Yukon gold potatoes, seared Ahi tuna, West Coast cioppino, or salmon pasta with Meyer lemon crema ($25 to $39). 12670 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 996-6409. —KH (Courtesy of Glen Ellen Inn)

Slide 15 of 31 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: Owners Erinn and Ari Weisswasser celebrate Valentine’s by providing a menu of chicories salad, a second course of Carolina gold rice cacao e pepe with a farm egg and crispy garlic, followed by -braised beef short rib with cauliflower purée, carrots and Mache, and dessert of a chocolate and passion fruit bar, 18K gold, and caramel sauce. $75. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. 343-1384. —KH (Courtesy of Glen Ellen Star)

Slide 16 of 31 Picazo Kitchen, Sonoma: Owners Kina and Sal Chavez offer a three-course dinner beginning with cob-less Mexican street corn, pink ceviche, tamarind glazed meatballs, or Caesar salad. Entrées include seared salmon, burger with two garlic butter sautéed patties with melted cheese on a brioche bun, mole chicken tostadas, and a veggie garlic mash with seasoned Portobello and avocado chimichurri. Desserts bring flan brûlée, tiramisu, or rum-infused chocolate truffles. 19101 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. 935-3287. —KH (Christopher Chung)

Slide 17 of 31 The Shuckery and Hotel Petaluma: For dinner and a show, The Shuckery and Hotel Petaluma will offer a three-course dinner plus a comedy show with two pairs of comedy couples. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Hotel Petaluma’s grand ballroom with dinner prepared by the Shuckery’s chef Stephane Saint Louise, who was formerly the chef de cuisine at Della Fattoria. Following dinner, comedian couples Erin Dewey Lennox and Billy Wayne Davis, and Francesca Fiorentini and Matt Lieb will tickle your funny bone. Book at hotelpetaluma.com. 100 Washington St., Petaluma. —Houston Porter (Courtesy of the Shuckery)

Slide 18 of 31 Street Social, Petaluma: Due to limited seating, if you want to dine at Petaluma’s newest romantic restaurant, you really do need to visit Street Social’s website right now to make reservations, before even moving on to the rest of this slideshow. As of Tuesday, Feb. 4, there were only a couple of time slots open for couple’s tables. 29 F Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. —HP (Houston Porter)

Slide 19 of 31 Wild Goat Bistro, Petaluma: This restaurant always offers a killer Valentine’s Day dinner menu complete with saucy names, and this year is no exception. The prix fixe dinner ($60 per person) includes a plethora of “foreplay” choices such as lobster bisque, roasted red pepper soup, roasted beet Napoleon and smoke salmon terrine. Then there’s the “hot and wild” house-made fettuccine, wild Alaskan salmon, pork Osso Bucco and hanger steak, finished out with the “irresistible” of salted caramel bodino, flourless chocolate and raspberry torte or toasted s’mores tart. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. Reserve by calling 707-658-1156. 6 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma. —HP (Christopher Chung)

Slide 20 of 31 Other Petaluma restaurants worth checking out for Valentine's Day — that haven't posted a special menu yet — include Rosen’s 256 North, which is big enough to accommodate just about any last minute reservation; Seared, which always offers unique menus for special events; and Central Market, which is known for its daily specials. Rumor has it that Tolay, at the Sheraton Hotel, often does a special dinner that night, too. —HP (Kent Porter)

Slide 21 of 31 Sally Tomatoes/Heirloom Cafe, Rohnert Park: Three course dinner, comedy show and dancing. Dinner includes fresh crab bouillabaisse, game hen coq au vin with fingerling potatoes, Earl Gray sorbet with lavender glazed strawberries. $110 per couple. 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park, sallytomatoes.com. —HI (Jeremy Portje)

Slide 22 of 31 Dinner With Ivan and Ben at Bowman Cellars, Graton: Pop-up chefs Ivan and Ben serve up a five-course dinner with brown butter financier, warm carrot soup, curried crab beignet, grilled oyster in beef garum, cured trout with preserved strawberries, smoked grilled duck breast, poached pumpkin and spiced chocolate mousse. $120 per person. Tickets online at bowmancellars.com. —HI (Courtesy of Bowman Cellars)

Slide 23 of 31 Spoonbar, Healdsburg: Four-course tasting menu includes heirloom beet salad followed by scallop and caviar, the choice between herb-roasted halibut and Niman Ranch filet mignon, and fromage blanc cheesecake. ($72 per person, 5-9:30 p.m.) Diners can add an optional wine pairing for $45. More a cocktail connoisseur? The “I Knew From The Beginning” features Siete Leguas Reposado, blood orange juice, and Aperol in a martini glass, while the “I Would Never Get Tired of Us” blends Nolet’s gin and Prosecco in a wine glass. 219 Healsburg Ave., Healdsburg, spoonbar.com. —HI (Courtesy of Kim Carroll / Spoonbar)

Slide 24 of 31 Rooftop Bar, Healdsburg: Bubbles and Bites for Two includes four dishes like Dungeness crab cakes and filet mignon bites paired with refreshing sparkling wines for $45 per person. Sweet tooth? Chocolate Lover’s Experience for Two includes unlimited visits to a chocolate buffet of chocolate-dipped strawberries, assorted chocolate truffles, macaroons, and other sweets for $24. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. —HI (Courtesy of Rooftop Bar)

Slide 25 of 31 Madrona Manor, Healdsburg: Five-course dinner with beet salad, truffle risotto, Wagyu beef with mascarpone potato puree, salmon with cauliflower mousseline, profiteroles. $110 per person. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, madronamanor.com. —HI (Courtesy of Madrona Manor)

Slide 26 of 31 Dry Creek Kitchen, Healdsburg: Three or six courses with kale and broccoli salad, Bellwether ricotta tortellini, carmelized diver scallops, American Wagyu, olive oil poached Maine lobster, strawberries and cream dessert. $79 or $115 per person. Reserve at 431-0330. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, drycreekkitchen.com. —HI (Courtesy of Dry Creek Kitchen)

Slide 27 of 31 Geyserville Grille: Four-course dinner with a complimentary glass of champagne. Dishes include asparagus with prosciutto, creamy wild mushroom soup, surf and turf with mushroom demi-glace, almond-crusted halibut, chocolate lava cake and more. $80 per person. 21712 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, geyservilleinn.com. —HI (Christopher Chung)

Slide 28 of 31 Canneti Roadhouse Italiana, Forestville: Five-course Valentine’s Day tasting menu that includes chickpea crips and spinach dip, sweet gem lettuce with Gorgonzola, beet shell pasta with saffron volute, shrimp and ricotta stuffed ravioli, roasted chicken with olives and tiramisu. $70. Regular menu also available, and Romancing the Stone will be playing in the background. 6675 Front St., Forestville, cannetiroadhouse.com. —HI (Courtesy of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 29 of 31 Sweet Treats: Les Pascals Patisserie, Glen Ellen. Sweet treats include dark and milk chocolate hearts, pink meringues and choclate "mendiants" (discs with nuts and fruits) in white, dark, milk and ruby chocolate. 13798 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, lespascalspatisserie.com. —HI (Courtesy of Les Pascals)

Slide 30 of 31 Sweet Treat: Valentine’s Tin from Cookie, Take A Bite! Pastry Chef Tracey Mattson’s popular local cookie company has a special Valentine tin with new flavor Mocha Frost, plus Black and Whites, Triple Chocolate Threat, Aztec Hot Chocolate and Sugar and Spice Hearts. Visit her new cookie counter Thursday through Saturday (and get a few for yourself) at 430 Larkfield Center, Santa Rosa, cookietakeabite.com. —HI (Courtesy of Cookie, Take a Bite!)

