All You Need is Love, These Romantic Sonoma Hotels Take Care of the Rest

Slide 1 of 20 Vintners Inn, Santa Rosa: Situated on 92 acres of lush vineyards in the Russian River Valley, Vintners Inn does Wine Country romance like no one else (just ask the countless couples who’ve celebrated their weddings and honeymoons here). Despite its popularity, Vintners Inn retains the kind of hideaway-feel that an enchanting escapade needs; curl up side-by-side while sipping cabernet and you’ll feel far from the madding crowd. (Photo courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 2 of 20 At Vintners Inn, the decadent rooms face landscaped gardens and a serene central courtyard, fireplaces warm the rooms in winter months and a scenic 2-mile trail winds through the vineyards outside. There's a spa, too. (Photo courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 3 of 20 If the way to your heart is through your stomach, then you’ll find a soulmate in deluxe dining destination John Ash & Co, nestled next to Vintners Inn. This is the restaurant that introduced California cuisine more than 35 years ago and stays true to that tradition with fresh farm-to-table food mostly sourced from the hotel's culinary gardens. (Photo courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 4 of 20 For a romantic getaway, Vintners Inn recommends their "Celebrate Romance" package which includes a one-night stay in the guest room of your choice (romanced with a bottle of sparkling wine, chocolate dipped strawberries and “Love Spell” soy wax candles), a 50-minute custom couples massage at Vi La Vita Spa, $100 certificate at John Ash & Co. restaurant, two-for-one breakfast at River Vine Café, and VIP tour and tasting at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery. (Photo courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 5 of 20 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Farmhouse Inn offers all the warmth and hospitality of a family-owned B&B, with the high-end services and amenities of a five-star hotel. Once a rundown farmhouse, the inn has been transformed by brother-and-sister team Joe and Catherine Bartolomei and is now the epitome of wine country living — fine wine, artisanal food and natural beauty form the trinity of its attractions. And the romance factor is high; Farmhouse Inn was recently featured in Brides Magazine as one of the 6 best spots in wine country to elope. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 20 Spend the day in your country-chic Farmhouse room or explore Forestville, a summer destination for bohemians, writers, artists and vacationers since the early 1900s. This tiny town has all the necessary ingredients for La Dolce Vita — majestic redwoods, fir-covered hills, the Russian River meandering toward Pacific shores, a wide variety of artisanal food, a rural flavor and a laid back style. (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 7 of 20 At the Farmhouse Inn, the concierge will help you add some extra romance to your room, ask for the candlelight tub turndown - featuring a candlelit bubble bath in your room with champagne, rose petals and soft music; a seasonal bouquet or classic rose arrangement; or bubbles and truffles. Or enjoy a side-by-side massage of your choice in the spa's spacious couple's room. (Photo courtesy of Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 8 of 20 For a farm-to-table grand finale, the Farmhouse Inn houses an upscale, yet surprisingly low-key, Michelin-starred restaurant. Sonoma Magazine dining editor Heather Irwin says "the ambiance is sophisticated yet cozy, the Cal-French cuisine delicious yet unpretentious, the decor chic and the service snappy." (Photo by Charlie Gesell)

Slide 9 of 20 Hotel Petaluma: This historic Petaluma hotel is polished to perfection. During a recent renovation, the hotel's main entrance was restored to its former grandeur and lush landscaping and a hexagonal fountain were added to the courtyard. Inside, a high-ceilinged lobby has new deep sofas and armchairs, while original tile flooring and a wood-manteled fireplace maintain the feel of the early 20th century. Play a romantic serenade to your better half on the baby grand. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)

Slide 10 of 20 Petaluma, settled in 1850, is host to the kind of quaint storefronts, cute boutiques, heritage homes and retro memorabilia that will make a true romantic's heart melt. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 20 In search of an aphrodisiac? You don't need to venture far when staying at Hotel Petaluma. The Shuckery, housed in the hotel building, features oysters, oysters, and more oysters (and other seafood). Sonoma Magazine restaurant critic Carey Sweet says the "oysters are good, but the fresh fish is divine, in simple presentations that let the fresh catch shine through." The Shuckery also operates Bar 855 in the hotel lobby. (Photo courtesy of The Shuckery)

Slide 12 of 20 Hotel Petaluma has 91 modern guest rooms, from petite queen to junior suite. (Photo by Rebecca Chotkowski)

Slide 13 of 20 MacArthur Place, Sonoma: This spa hotel, set on a historic 19th-century estate, embodies the kind of luxurious laid back charm Sonoma is known for. The property recently received a facelift, including updated guest rooms, restaurant and bar. For those in search of romance, the estate features a relaxing zen garden and a pool surrounded by magnolia trees; the hotel's 29 suites have fireplaces and hydrotherapy tubs; and the spa offers treatments utilizing flowers, herbs and plants found in the hotel garden. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 14 of 20 If you'd like to treat your soulmate to an unforgettable Sonoma stay, you can book a Garden Suite at MacArthur Place. It comes with a wood-burning fireplace and a private patio with an outdoor shower and soaking tub. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 15 of 20 "Outstanding service, outstanding food, outstanding design make Layla at MacArthur Place a restaurant worth seeking out in Sonoma," says our dining editor Heather Irwin. Start with a cocktail at the Bar at MacArthur Place. It’s a clubby lounge as comfortable with scotch on the rocks as trendy herb-infused cocktails. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 20 Relax by the pool at MacArthur Place, in the shade of Magnolia trees. (Photo courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 17 of 20 Hotel Les Mars, Healdsburg: If a French rendezvous is your idea of romance, check into Hotel Les Mars in Healdsburg. Located just a block from Healdsburg plaza, this chic 16-room hotel looks as if it's been plucked out of the French countryside and planted in the heart of Wine Country. The hotel features antique pieces, 17th and 18th-century furniture and a marble spiral staircase in the lobby. The guest rooms are individually designed, most of them have canopied beds, and all beds are irresistibly plush. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 18 of 20 The rooms at Hotel Les Mars come with a rainfall shower and deep soaking tub. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 19 of 20 Between the fluffy bed, well-stocked bookcase, warming fireplace, rainfall shower, deep soaking tub and complimentary French breakfast (delivered to your room), it may be hard to find any reason to leave your room when staying at Hotel Les Mars. You could just slip out briefly to try some artisan cheese and wine during evening receptions. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Les Mars)

Slide 20 of 20 If you do decide to venture outside of the hotel room for some candlelight dining, you still wouldn't need to leave the hotel. Hotel Les Mars is host to Chalkboard restaurant, which specializes in contemporary, small plate dining. Executive chef Shane McAnelly sources much of the menu from local purveyors and farms; many ingredients come from the restaurant’s own dedicated 3-acre garden located at Foley's nearby Chalk Hill Winery estate. (Photo by Conner Jay)