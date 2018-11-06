Best Sonoma Restaurants: 24 Picks from the Food Critics, Fall 2018

Hungry for something new? Click through the above gallery for restaurant picks from Sonoma Magazine food critic Carey Sweet.

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Related Posts
15 Sonoma Restaurants That Let You Bring Your Own Wine, For Free 15 Sonoma Restaurants That Let You Bring Your Own Wine, For Free
All You Need is Love, These Romantic Sonoma Hotels Take Care of the Rest All You Need is Love, These Romantic Sonoma Hotels Take Care of the Rest
The 18 Best Happy Hours in Sonoma County The 18 Best Happy Hours in Sonoma County
Read previous post:
Top Sonoma County Spots for Your Morning Coffee

Start your day the right way at these local coffee shops and cafes.

Close