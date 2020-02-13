Six issues | One Great Price

The Most Romantic Wineries in Sonoma County

Whether it's Valentine's Day or just any day of the year, keeping the spark alive in Wine Country is easy.

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day or just any day of the year, keeping the spark alive in Wine Country is easy. Rolling hills, vineyard views and coastal scenery; world-class wine, gourmet food and luxe hotels — you’ll find more romantic elements here than in your favorite fairytale.

If you’re planning a special date or romantic getaway, we’ve got you covered with the best Sonoma County wineries to visit. While every local winery has its own charm, a few offer something a little extra when it comes to the ambiance.

Click through the above gallery for all the lovey-dovey details. 

Acre Pizza Opens in Sebastopol's Barlow

