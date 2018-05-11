There’s No Place Like West County: 12 Ideas for a Russian River Getaway

Slide 1 of 22 Redwoods, river-beach vibes, and Russian River Valley wines. West Sonoma County can sometimes feel like a different world to the rest of the county - and this makes it a perfect staycation spot for locals looking to get away from it all. Spend a weekend exploring the river towns of Guerneville, Monte Rio and Duncans Mills, just miles away from the Pacific Ocean. When you live in Sonoma County, there's no need to travel far - click through the gallery for some getaway ideas in your own backyard.

Slide 2 of 22 Where to Stay - Couples Getaway: If you're planning a romantic weekend away from chores and obligations, we recommend one of the Inns and B&Bs amid the redwood trees, or a luxury glamping experience at Autocamp in Guerneville. At Autocamp, you can book a sleek airstream trailer, a redwood suite or luxe tent, complete with s'mores and a bottle of Russian River Valley wine. (Photo courtesy of Applewood Inn, Restaurant & Spa)

Slide 3 of 22 A luxe tent at Autocamp in Guerneville. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 22 Where to Stay - Fun with Friends or Family: If you're bringing the kids or friends on your staycation, you can rent an entire home on the river through Russian River Getaways, complete with deck and hot tub. (Pro tip: one of the vacation rental homes is a log cabin in a tree, which is sure to get both kids and parents excited).

Slide 5 of 22 Hot tub with a view. (Photo courtesy of Russian River Getaways)

Slide 8 of 22 Relax in the shadow of tall trees at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville. (Photo by Kent Porter)

Slide 10 of 22 What to Do - Family Fun: Spend a family-friendly day on Johnson's Beach in Guerneville - for a river adventure, rent a canoe at King's Sport & Tackle in Guerneville, or at Burke's in Forestville. After your day by the river, check out the Pee Wee Golf & Arcade for a round of mini golf with the entire family. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 11 of 22 What to Do - Shop: The historic town of Duncans Mills is home to more than a dozen unique specialty shops like Sweets 'n Stuff and Thistledown Antiques. Spend a lazy afternoon browsing the shops and stop for tea at Mr. Trombly's. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 22 What to do - Party: Begin your night out with a tequila cocktail at El Barrio Bar in Guerneville, paired with classic street tacos. Then head over to the Rainbow Cattle Company and dance the night away at everyone's good time saloon. If you're visiting on a Tuesday, ten percent of sales are donated toward a local charity. (Photo by Chris Hardy)

Slide 14 of 22 Where to Eat - Breakfast & Brunch: If you're craving some California cuisine with southern flair, head over to Duncans Mills' Cape Fear Cafe. We recommend pairing the Charleston Benedict - grilled shrimp and prosciutto, two poached eggs and lemon Hollandaise - with a classic Mimosa. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 15 of 22 Savannah Banana Waffle with toasted pecans, banana and homemade molasses butter, served with a Mimosa at Cape Fear Cafe in Duncans Mills. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 16 of 22 Where to Eat - Lunch: Get picnic provisions at Big Bottom Market in downtown Guerneville - their biscuits are delicious and renowned; Oprah Winfrey is a big fan. The small marketplace also sells bag lunches that are easy to pack in a cooler for a day on the beach, or wine tasting. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 17 of 22 A Big Bottom biscuit with butter and jam at Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Slide 19 of 22 Where to Eat - Dinner: Sunday is “No Corkage Night” at Betty Spaghetti in Guerneville. Bring a bottle you bought during your day of wine tasting and enjoy classic Italian eats, with a Sonoma County favorite. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 22 What to Drink - Wine: Russian River Valley is known for cool climate pinot noir and chardonnay - favorite wineries to visit include Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery in Healdsburg (pictured) and Hartford Family Winery in Forestville. Head toward the ocean for Sonoma Coast wines, at Sonoma Coast Vineyards in Bodega Bay, or Fort Ross Vineyard overlooking the ocean in Jenner.

Slide 21 of 22 What to Drink - Beer: Stumptown Brewery (pictured) is part classic biker bar, part kid-friendly cafe for those looking to enjoy a craft beer overlooking the river. You can also get a good pint at the iconic Rio Theater & Cafe in Monte Rio, which also serves burgers, brats, and vegetarian options like veggie dogs with coleslaw. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)