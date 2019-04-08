Russian River Restaurants: 5 Guerneville Pop-Ups to Check Out Right Now

The Russian River town of Guerneville is known as many things – bohemian refuge, summertime hotspot, LGBTQ destination…the list goes on. Thanks to a series of new pop-up restaurants, it may be time to add “hip dining locale” to the descriptions. Craving Indian, vegetarian, even soul food? Guerneville’s got it all, and then some. Click through the gallery to discover five pop-ups that are making weekly appearances at Guerneville establishments.

Need an extra incentive to visit Guerneville? Post a beauty shot from the area on social media through April 30, with the hashtag #bettertogether, and a number of hotels, restaurants, tasting rooms, and stores will give you a discount. Participating businesses are displaying a #bettertogether poster – just show them your post to redeem the discount.

