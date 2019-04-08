Russian River Restaurants: 5 Guerneville Pop-Ups to Check Out Right Now

Thursday, Tuck Box at Big Bottom Market: With the end of the week in sight, Tuck Box makes an appearance at Big Bottom Market . Northern Indian dishes like chicken and vegetable curry with naan bread are on the menu, as well as fusion dishes like tandoori chicken tacos. Dinner is served from 6 to 9 p.m.. Prices range from $5 to $20, with $10 glasses of wine. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com . (Stock photo)

Wednesday, Michael Volpatt's Veggie Dinner at Big Bottom Market: Big Bottom Market co-founder Michael Volpatt serves up a vegetarian dinner every Wednesday, from 6 to 9 p.m (with the option to make it a meaty meal). The menu changes weekly - dishes have included Omani-spiced carrot, onion, and pea stew served over rice with yogurt and Israeli cucumber salad; and Israeli couscous with sautéed veggies from the Johnson’s Beach garden. The base dish is $14 with salad and biscuit. Making it meaty is an extra $2; staff pour $7 glasses of wine. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com (Courtesy Photo)

Wood-fired pizzas from Huria's are served Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Stumptown Brewery. (Photo by Adriana S. Huria)

Tuesday and Wednesday, Huria's at Stumptown Brewery: Pair your local brew with wood-fired pizzas from Huria's , a pop-up catering venture from husband and wife duo Chef Mohaimen and Adriana Huria, who relocated from Brooklyn, NY, to Northern California. 12-inch pies, served from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., are topped with all sorts of deliciousness: we recommend The Brooklyn with San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, dry and fresh mozzarella, shishito peppers, fresh basil, parmesan, and chili oil. Pizzas are $14 to $20. The pop-up is cash only. hurias.com (Photo by Mary Meck)

Monday, Saucy Mama at Stumptown Brewery: Start your workweek off right with dinner at Stumptown Brewery , courtesy of West County native Yvette Bidegain, aka Saucy Mama. Bidegain's soul food is served all day, from noon to 9 p.m. Menu options include buttermilk fried chicken, ribs, beans, greens, and macaroni and cheese, and weekly specials like shrimp and grits, jambalaya, smothered pork steaks and gumbo. $10-$20. Credit cards are accepted for dinner; the bar is cash only (there's an onsite ATM). Stumptown Brewery, 15045 River Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com . (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

The famed Big Bottom biscuit with butter and jam. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)

Saturday, Coastal Catering at Big Bottom Market: Big Bottom Market may be famous for biscuits so good Oprah named them among her "favorite things," but there's more than sweet stuff at this rustic-chic shop. Every Saturday night, from 6 to 9 p.m., Coastal Catering takes over the space, serving up a different menu - from Cuban and Mexican to Asian and Mediterranean. Dinner is $10-$18; a glass of wine $10. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com (Courtesy photo)

The Russian River town of Guerneville is known as many things – bohemian refuge, summertime hotspot, LGBTQ destination…the list goes on. Thanks to a series of new pop-up restaurants, it may be time to add “hip dining locale” to the descriptions. Craving Indian, vegetarian, even soul food? Guerneville’s got it all, and then some. Click through the gallery to discover five pop-ups that are making weekly appearances at Guerneville establishments.

Need an extra incentive to visit Guerneville? Post a beauty shot from the area on social media through April 30, with the hashtag #bettertogether, and a number of hotels, restaurants, tasting rooms, and stores will give you a discount. Participating businesses are displaying a #bettertogether poster – just show them your post to redeem the discount.

