Russian River Restaurants: 5 Guerneville Pop-Ups to Check Out Right Now

Saturday, Coastal Catering at Big Bottom Market: Big Bottom Market may be famous for biscuits so good Oprah named them among her "favorite things," but there's more than sweet stuff at this rustic-chic shop. Every Saturday night, from 6 to 9 p.m., Coastal Catering takes over the space, serving up a different menu - from Cuban and Mexican to Asian and Mediterranean. Dinner is $10-$18; a glass of wine $10. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com (Courtesy photo)
Monday, Saucy Mama at Stumptown Brewery: Start your workweek off right with dinner at Stumptown Brewery, courtesy of West County native Yvette Bidegain, aka Saucy Mama. Bidegain's soul food is served all day, from noon to 9 p.m. Menu options include buttermilk fried chicken, ribs, beans, greens, and macaroni and cheese, and weekly specials like shrimp and grits, jambalaya, smothered pork steaks and gumbo. $10-$20. Credit cards are accepted for dinner; the bar is cash only (there's an onsite ATM). Stumptown Brewery, 15045 River Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com. (Photo by Alvin Jornada)
Tuesday and Wednesday, Huria's at Stumptown Brewery: Pair your local brew with wood-fired pizzas from Huria's, a pop-up catering venture from husband and wife duo Chef Mohaimen and Adriana Huria, who relocated from Brooklyn, NY, to Northern California. 12-inch pies, served from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., are topped with all sorts of deliciousness: we recommend The Brooklyn with San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, dry and fresh mozzarella, shishito peppers, fresh basil, parmesan, and chili oil. Pizzas are $14 to $20. The pop-up is cash only. hurias.com (Photo by Mary Meck)
Wednesday, Michael Volpatt's Veggie Dinner at Big Bottom Market: Big Bottom Market co-founder Michael Volpatt serves up a vegetarian dinner every Wednesday, from 6 to 9 p.m (with the option to make it a meaty meal). The menu changes weekly - dishes have included Omani-spiced carrot, onion, and pea stew served over rice with yogurt and Israeli cucumber salad; and Israeli couscous with sautéed veggies from the Johnson’s Beach garden. The base dish is $14 with salad and biscuit. Making it meaty is an extra $2; staff pour $7 glasses of wine. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com (Courtesy Photo)
Thursday, Tuck Box at Big Bottom Market: With the end of the week in sight, Tuck Box makes an appearance at Big Bottom Market. Northern Indian dishes like chicken and vegetable curry with naan bread are on the menu, as well as fusion dishes like tandoori chicken tacos. Dinner is served from 6 to 9 p.m.. Prices range from $5 to $20, with $10 glasses of wine. Big Bottom Market, 16228 Main St, Guerneville, 707-604-7295, bigbottommarket.com. (Stock photo)
