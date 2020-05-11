Six issues | One Great Price

Food + Drink, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

These Local Chefs Are Offering Free Online Cooking Classes

Tired of preparing and eating the same old dishes? Get some inspiration from the experts.

Many of our favorite dishes from Sonoma County restaurants are available for curbside pickup and delivery as we shelter at home. Ordering takeout remains a great excuse to eat well while supporting local businesses, but chances are you’ve still been spending more time in the kitchen. If you’re looking for ways to up your cooking game and get some meal-planning inspiration, a number of Wine Country chefs are offering free virtual classes. Click through the above gallery for some inspiration.

