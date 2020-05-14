These Local Food Trucks Are Serving Up Cheap Eats via Pickup and Delivery

Damn Dogs, Guerneville: Okay, it’s a cart not a truck, but these dogs are delish. Pulled pork dogs, straight up dogs and even a veggie dog. Find them by Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville. facebook.com/topdogtom . (Courtesy photo)

Black Piglet: Former Zazu owners John Stewart and Duskie Estes' mobile unit normally roams Sonoma County, serving up amazing BLTs at wineries and events. While things have slowed down during the pandemic, you can still order Black Pig Meat Co. bacon to be delivered to your doorstep. (Heather Irwin)

Truck-turned-restaurant — Wing Man, Cotati: Wings, not surprisingly, are the main attraction here —from the extra-flaming hot Double Dog Dare You (dusted with Carolina Reaper pepper) all the way down to mild teriyaki, barbecue or honey dijon. Sides include sweet and spicy pickles, fries or coleslaw. Order online for pickup at 101 E Cotati Ave in Cotati. Open noon - 8 p.m., Thurs-Sun. (Heather Irwin)

El Coyote, Sonoma: This taco truck sets up shop across from Sonoma Valley High School Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burritos reign supreme, but you can get tacos, quesadillas, tostadas and nachos as well. The truck is clean and decorative, the service fast, the prices right. 1001 Broadway, Sonoma. (Andrew S. / Yelp)

Shoubu Japanese, various locations: A former sushi chef decided that he wanted to create a more sustainable, ocean-friendly model of Japanese cuisine. You’ll find his sushi burritos, homemade miso soup and other freshly made items at a variety of locations — this week, at 2330 Circadian Way and 2995 Wiljan Ct. in Santa Rosa. Check Facebook for updates on locations. (Stock photo)

Jam's Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Southeast Asian-inspired food from talented chef Jamilah Nixon-Mathis (formerly of Forchetta Bastoni). Expect exotic curries, satay, banh mi and other fabulous creations. Jam's Joy has a permanent location on 150 Weeks Way in Sebatopol. The food truck pops up in various locations, announced on Facebook and Instagram. (Courtesy photo)

Jalapeño Mexican Grill, Sebastopol: Offering dishes with whole birria (beef stew) to go, including mulitas, queso tacos, regular birria tacos, birria plates, tortas de birria, consomés, quesa-birrias, and caldos. Pick up at 1080 Gravenstein Hwy S in Sebastopol. Visit on Facebook . (Courtesy photo)

Tortas Gigantes Metro Balderas 2, Santa Rosa: Craving some big old Mexican sandos? Call 707-260-4343 and pick up your order at 1289 Sebastopol Rd in Santa Rosa. facebook.com/tortasgigantesmetrobalderas2. (Mike V. / Yelp)

Streetside Asian Grill, Santa Rosa: Korean BBQ short ribs, BBQ pork banh mis, noodles, Thai iced tea, Vietnamese iced coffee and more available for pickup at 2991 Wiljan Ct in Santa Rosa. Call 707-217-2868 to order. Hours remain flexible during the pandemic. Check Facebook for hours. facebook.com/streetsideasiangrill . (Courtesy photo)

Dino's Greek Food, Santa Rosa: Konstandinos Moniodis serves up treasured family recipes from his bright yellow food truck, parked in different locations in Santa Rosa. Souvlaki (skewers), gyros, Greek salad and more are available for pickup. Locations are announced on Facebook . facebook.com/dinosgreekfood .

Red Horse Pizza, Santa Rosa: A converted horse trailer serves as a pizzeria on wheels. Red Horse Pizza is back in business as of Friday, May 1 for limited to-go service at Henhouse Brewing in Santa Rosa. Check website for updates and gift card purchases. redhorsepizza.square.site . (Chris Hardy)

El Roy’s, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: This family-run restaurant empire continues to serve up some of the best Mexican food around in two locations: El Roy's Express Mex at 760 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa and El Roy's Mexican Grill Food Truck at 401 E Washington Street in Petaluma. The Block Petaluma is temporarily closed. (Christopher Chung)

Trader Jim’s, various locations: Summer may be a little different this year, but you can still get a taste of it with a Dole Whip, a pineapple soft serve sorbet from Trader Jim's. The food truck remains open for delivery during the pandemic and services Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma, Sonoma and Windsor. Orders (2 quarts minimum) should be placed online in advance — they sell out fast. traderjims.square.site (Courtesy photo)

Tri Tip Trolley, various locations: Tips Roadside in Kenwood take their food on the road in their beloved Tri Tip Trolley. Weekly pop-up locations are posted online and orders should be placed in advance for pickup. Choose from favorites like the signature tri-tip sando and BBQ brisket dinner, you can also order sides and crowler (32 oz.) cocktails and beer to go. tipsroadside.com . (Heather Irwin)

Anyone who’s in the business of feeding hungry crowds is facing some serious challenges right now. Restaurant dining rooms are closed. Grocery stores are working hard to keep shelves stocked. And food trucks, while considered essential businesses, are seeing empty streets, canceled events, vacant business districts, and closed taprooms and wineries. Some have already been forced to shut down operations while others are rolling into an uncertain future.

But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel: Gov. Gavin Newsom recently allowed an exception to California’s stay-at-home orders to permit food trucks to operate at highway rest stops. Some food trucks are now serving hospitals and there’s also an effort underway in San Francisco to push for legislation that would make it easier for restaurants to open food trucks during the pandemic.

To help support Sonoma County food trucks, we’ve rounded up a few favorites that remain open, serving customers via pickup and delivery. Click through the above gallery for details. And send us an email if we missed one of your favorites!

Heather Irwin and Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.