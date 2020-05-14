Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, What's New in Sonoma County

These Local Food Trucks Are Serving Up Cheap Eats via Pickup and Delivery

Fried chicken, Mexican, Vietnamese, Japanese, soft serve ice cream. You can still find a piece of food truck heaven in Sonoma County.

Anyone who’s in the business of feeding hungry crowds is facing some serious challenges right now. Restaurant dining rooms are closed. Grocery stores are working hard to keep shelves stocked. And food trucks, while considered essential businesses, are seeing empty streets, canceled events, vacant business districts, and closed taprooms and wineries. Some have already been forced to shut down operations while others are rolling into an uncertain future.

But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel: Gov. Gavin Newsom recently allowed an exception to California’s stay-at-home orders to permit food trucks to operate at highway rest stops. Some food trucks are now serving hospitals and there’s also an effort underway in San Francisco to push for legislation that would make it easier for restaurants to open food trucks during the pandemic.

To help support Sonoma County food trucks, we’ve rounded up a few favorites that remain open, serving customers via pickup and delivery. Click through the above gallery for details. And send us an email if we missed one of your favorites!

Heather Irwin and Grace Yarrow contributed to this article. 

Related Posts
These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery
These Sonoma County Wineries Will Deliver to Your Door These Sonoma County Wineries Will Deliver to Your Door
Burger With a Side of Toilet Paper? These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Now Selling Groceries Burger With a Side of Toilet Paper? These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Now Selling Groceries

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
These Local Chefs Are Offering Free Online Cooking Classes

Tired of preparing and eating the same old dishes? Get some inspiration from the experts.

Close