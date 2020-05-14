These Local Food Trucks Are Serving Up Cheap Eats via Pickup and Delivery

Slide 1 of 14
Tri Tip Trolley, various locations: Tips Roadside in Kenwood take their food on the road in their beloved Tri Tip Trolley. Weekly pop-up locations are posted online and orders should be placed in advance for pickup. Choose from favorites like the signature tri-tip sando and BBQ brisket dinner, you can also order sides and crowler (32 oz.) cocktails and beer to go. tipsroadside.com. (Heather Irwin)
Trader Jim’s, various locations: Summer may be a little different this year, but you can still get a taste of it with a Dole Whip, a pineapple soft serve sorbet from Trader Jim's. The food truck remains open for delivery during the pandemic and services Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma, Sonoma and Windsor. Orders (2 quarts minimum) should be placed online in advance — they sell out fast. traderjims.square.site (Courtesy photo)
El Roy’s, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: This family-run restaurant empire continues to serve up some of the best Mexican food around in two locations: El Roy's Express Mex at 760 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa and El Roy's Mexican Grill Food Truck at 401 E Washington Street in Petaluma. The Block Petaluma is temporarily closed. (Christopher Chung)
Red Horse Pizza, Santa Rosa: A converted horse trailer serves as a pizzeria on wheels. Red Horse Pizza is back in business as of Friday, May 1 for limited to-go service at Henhouse Brewing in Santa Rosa. Check website for updates and gift card purchases. redhorsepizza.square.site. (Chris Hardy)
Dino's Greek Food, Santa Rosa: Konstandinos Moniodis serves up treasured family recipes from his bright yellow food truck, parked in different locations in Santa Rosa. Souvlaki (skewers), gyros, Greek salad and more are available for pickup. Locations are announced on Facebook. facebook.com/dinosgreekfood.
Streetside Asian Grill, Santa Rosa: Korean BBQ short ribs, BBQ pork banh mis, noodles, Thai iced tea, Vietnamese iced coffee and more available for pickup at 2991 Wiljan Ct in Santa Rosa. Call 707-217-2868 to order. Hours remain flexible during the pandemic. Check Facebook for hours. facebook.com/streetsideasiangrill. (Courtesy photo)
Tortas Gigantes Metro Balderas 2, Santa Rosa: Craving some big old Mexican sandos? Call 707-260-4343 and pick up your order at 1289 Sebastopol Rd in Santa Rosa. facebook.com/tortasgigantesmetrobalderas2. (Mike V. / Yelp)
Jalapeño Mexican Grill, Sebastopol: Offering dishes with whole birria (beef stew) to go, including mulitas, queso tacos, regular birria tacos, birria plates, tortas de birria, consomés, quesa-birrias, and caldos. Pick up at 1080 Gravenstein Hwy S in Sebastopol. Visit on Facebook. (Courtesy photo)
Jam's Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Southeast Asian-inspired food from talented chef Jamilah Nixon-Mathis (formerly of Forchetta Bastoni). Expect exotic curries, satay, banh mi and other fabulous creations. Jam's Joy has a permanent location on 150 Weeks Way in Sebatopol. The food truck pops up in various locations, announced on Facebook and Instagram. (Courtesy photo)
Shoubu Japanese, various locations: A former sushi chef decided that he wanted to create a more sustainable, ocean-friendly model of Japanese cuisine. You’ll find his sushi burritos, homemade miso soup and other freshly made items at a variety of locations — this week, at 2330 Circadian Way and 2995 Wiljan Ct. in Santa Rosa. Check Facebook for updates on locations. (Stock photo)
El Coyote, Sonoma: This taco truck sets up shop across from Sonoma Valley High School Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burritos reign supreme, but you can get tacos, quesadillas, tostadas and nachos as well. The truck is clean and decorative, the service fast, the prices right. 1001 Broadway, Sonoma. (Andrew S. / Yelp)
Truck-turned-restaurant — Wing Man, Cotati: Wings, not surprisingly, are the main attraction here —from the extra-flaming hot Double Dog Dare You (dusted with Carolina Reaper pepper) all the way down to mild teriyaki, barbecue or honey dijon. Sides include sweet and spicy pickles, fries or coleslaw. Order online for pickup at 101 E Cotati Ave in Cotati. Open noon - 8 p.m., Thurs-Sun. (Heather Irwin)
Damn Dogs, Guerneville: Okay, it’s a cart not a truck, but these dogs are delish. Pulled pork dogs, straight up dogs and even a veggie dog. Find them by Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville. facebook.com/topdogtom. (Courtesy photo)