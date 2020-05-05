Burger With a Side of Toilet Paper? These Sonoma County Restaurants Are Now Selling Groceries

Third Street Aleworks co-owners Matthew Vella and Chris Frederick, rear, help pack boxes of produce for grocery boxes available for curbside pickup at the brewpub in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Beth Schlanker)

Sonoma County restaurateurs are getting creative by offering up everything from toilet paper to tapenade with their takeout. Some are partnering with local meat and produce companies, while others are whipping up freshly-made goodies like pie crusts, jam and hot sauce to get your cooking creativity going. Here are some of our favorites.

Americana, Santa Rosa: Keep your immunity up with Sedition Brews elderberry syrup and homemade sauerkraut, your spirits up with freshly-baked milk bread and cinnamon rolls and your tastebuds entertained with bergamot and lemon marmalade, take-and-bake lasagna and local, pasture-raised eggs by the dozen. (Sister restaurant Estero Cafe in Valley Ford offers CSA boxes of fresh salad and produce as well). Order online at squareup.com/store/americana. 205 Fifth St., Santa Rosa.

Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: Who needs a trip to the grocery store when you can get just about everything you need (including growlers of beer and a burger) in one stop? Teaming up with local food purveyors like Golden Gate Meats, Dairy Delivery, Franco American and Andy’s Produce, Third Street Aleworks is offering affordable, local boxes of produce, chicken, beef, pork, dairy (milk, butter, yogurt, cheese) and bread for curbside pickup each week. They also have hard-to-find items like toilet paper, gloves, paper towels and Griffo spray hand sanitizer. Since starting the program in late March, owners say they’ve sold more than 4,200 boxes. You can buy a box online at thirdstreetaleworks.com. 610 Third St., Santa Rosa.

Three Leaves, Santa Rosa: We’re super fans of the healthy, locally-sourced meal pick-up from this community-supported kitchen. Though you’ll have to sign up to get the weekly meals, Chef Rob Hogencamp offers some of his “greatest hits” — soup, herb and lemon half chicken, grass-fed burgers, bone broth, elderberry syrup, housemade sauerkraut and fire cider to name a few — for anyone to pick up on Wednesdays and Thursdays (see hours and menu at threeleavesfoods.com/menu). 2484 W. Third St., Santa Rosa.

Pearl, Petaluma: Big, fat produce boxes with organic fruits and veggies plus add-ins from the restaurant like bread, cheese, a grain and a special marinade or sauce. One day advance notice required for pickup. Pair with their tasty smoked trout salad or spiced brisket panini. Also offering Sunday picnic baskets with bread and cheese, smoked fish, hummus and more. Closed Tuesday. Call to order, 707-559-5187. Menus are online at pearlpetaluma.com

Wishbone, Petaluma: Saturday curbside market includes a variety of tasty sides like pie dough, chicken stock, hummus, pizza dough and sauce, kimchi, granola and yogurt, house-cured bacon, jam, salad dressing and free sourdough starter. A weekly lineup of prepared dishes like fried polenta with beef ragout, chili and chicken pot pie and cocktails to go also are available. Find menus online at wishbonepetaluma.com. Text orders to 707-306-0997 for pickup from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 841 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma.

Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: You had me at pork butter. No, seriously. As part of their eye-popping takeout menu, Diavola offers up not only their beautiful house-cured meats and pancetta but also Tuscan Mangalitsa pork lard to spread on your pizza crust. So classy. Also breadsticks, chili oil, sausage, pasta kits, tinned fish, wine, beer and cocktails in addition to their usual menu. Order online at diavolapizzeria.com. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville.

Backyard, Forestville: Farm bags, eggs, pickles, kimchi, dry yeast and shrub elixirs are available on Friday and Saturday along with barbecue plates, fried chicken, bone broth, pot pie, braised greens and chocolate budino pie. Call 707-820-8445 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays to preorder for the following weekend. backyardforestville.com/pick-up-only-menu

Boon Eat + Drink. Guerneville: Produce boxes from Greenleaf produce include romaine lettuce, cauliflower, tomatoes, potatoes and bananas. Also available from their bodega: beer, wine, fresh eggs and toilet paper. Email info@eatatboon.com for produce boxes (available Wednesday) or orderstart.com/booneatdrink. 16248 Main St., Guerneville.

The Epicurean Connection, Sonoma: Sonoma cheesemaker and caterer Sheana Davis has a lengthy list of not-so-average kitchen staples delivered in the Valley. Nasturtium pesto, raspberry rose petal jam, curry roasted garlic hummus, mole and blackberry honey, plus dried beans, yeast, olive oil and her own Delice de la Valllee and Creme de Fromage cheeses. Weekly offerings on Facebook. Email sheanadavis@gmail.com to place an order.

KC’s American Kitchen, Windsor: In addition to their extensive restaurant menu, you can grab toilet paper, eggs, gloves, butter, beans, rice, yeast, flour, sugar and baking powder at their Windsor restaurant. Score! kcsamericankitchen.com for menu and details. 9501 DuVander Lane, Windsor.