Virtual Mother’s Day: Treat Mom to a Unique Experience With the Help of These Local Wineries

Mother’s Day will look a bit different this year. We’re not able to treat our mothers and wives to a decadent brunch at their favorite restaurant or take them out for a day of pampering and wine tasting, but we can still create a memorable experience at home and these Sonoma and Napa wineries are here to help.

Throughout the weekend, local wineries will be hosting live broadcasts on social media and Zoom. Some will help you prep for the big day with a cooking class or Mother’s Day tips, while others provide a fun and unique way to celebrate virtually.

Click through the above gallery for photos of some virtual experiences. Note that these wineries may be offering local delivery or free pick-up of the wines featured in these virtual experiences (inquire within).

Mother’s Day Prep

Round Pond, Rutherford: Treat mom to a wine country-style breakfast when you tune in for Round Pond’s Mother’s Day Brunch Virtual Cooking Class. Streaming live on Round Pond’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages on Friday at 4 p.m., winery chef Jamie Prouten will demonstrate how to prepare a delicious menu of his signature rolled omelet, smoked salmon and avocado toast, and steak and eggs hash with garden herb chimichurri (each with a suggested wine pairing). Full recipes will be posted on the event page beforehand and the broadcast will be available permanently on Round Pond’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for those who miss it live.

Hall Wines, St. Helena: Also on Friday at 4 p.m., vintner Kathryn Hall will be joined by special guest Joy Bauer, TODAY Show health and nutrition expert, for a “SiP Virtual Happy Hour” on Facebook Live. The two will engage in a timely discussion on how to celebrate Mother’s Day while apart and taste through the 2016 Craig’s Cabernet Sauvignon and 2014 Bergfeld Cabernet Sauvignon. Purchase a virtual happy hour wine kit to sip in on the fun.

Gloria Ferrer, Sonoma: It doesn’t get much better than mimosas in bed. Gloria Ferrer will go live on Instagram on Saturday at 11 a.m. to share tips and tricks on pairing sparkling wines with various juices and fruits. The four unique mimosa recipes can be viewed here.

Start the Celebration Early

Frank Family Vineyards, Calistoga: Why not celebrate Mom all weekend long? Kick things off early on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a special Women in Wine Virtual Tasting. Frank Family Vineyards proprietor Leslie Frank, Assistant Winemaker Corey Garner, Tasting Room manager Zahava Kraicer, and Marketing Manager Marisa McCann will discuss the wines they love to drink with their moms, plus provide an inside look at winemaking practices and four wine styles. Registration is free, but a diverse tasting package of four wines can be purchased here to accompany the experience.

JCB Collection, Healdsburg & Yountville: Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset is dedicating his Facebook Live Happy Hour on Saturday at 4 p.m. to moms. Titled “Mother’s Day ‘Bijoux,’” Boisset will be joined by his wife and mother of two Gina Gallo for a discussion and tasting of JCB No 13 Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé and JCB No 3 Pinot Noir, available for purchase here. Tune into JCB’s live Happy Hours on Facebook here.

Mother’s Day

Ehlers Estate, St. Helena: Namaste & Rosé with Ehlers. The winery is hosting two hourlong Yoga sessions on Mother’s Day, complete with a tasting of their 2019 Sylviane Rosé post-savasana. Online registration is free for either 6 a.m. or 9 a.m. On Thursday, May 7 at 4 p.m., you can also join an intimate (limited to 20 people) Mom’s Happy Hour with winemaker Laura Díaz Muñoz, a virtual conversation on all things wine and motherhood.

Darling Wines, Sonoma: Another Yoga option, Darling Wines will lead mom through a 60-minute Mother’s Day Yoga session at 9:30 a.m. over Zoom, followed by a 15-minute chardonnay tasting with Darling Wines winemaker Tom Darling. To participate, purchase a two-pack of 2018 Darling Sonoma Coast Chardonnay (must be ordered by May 3; inquire about local pick-up options). Mom can drink one on her special day and save the other for later.

Benovia Winery, Santa Rosa: Sign mom up for a virtual “Mom, You’re the Best,” Mother’s Day tasting with Benovia Winery at 2 p.m. The educational Zoom tasting features four wines—the 2015 Blanc de Noir Sparkling Wine, 2019 Rose’ of Pinot Noir, 2018 Martaella Estate Chardonnay, and 2017 Estate Martaella Pinot Noir—and will make her feel like she’s (almost) right in the tasting room. Register for the tasting here and wines can be purchased online.

Flowers Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg: If Mom’s can’t Zoom on Sunday, gift her the Flowers virtual tasting kit ($165). It includes one bottle of the 2017 Camp Meeting Ridge Chardonnay, one bottle of the 2017 Sea View Ridge Pinot Noir, plus a private, 30-minute virtual with a Flowers team member, to be scheduled at a later date. You can feel good about your purchase too, for Flowers will donate 15 percent of every bottle purchased in May to Every Mother Counts.

J Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg: As part of his Sunday Supper series on Instagram Live, winery chef Carl Shelton will lead a live cooking class at 3 p.m. featuring a Middle Eastern-influenced lamb dish paired with the launch of the J Noir Collection Edition No 2, an exclusive winemaker’s blend of coastal vineyard sites. If mom loves lamb, this is a fun way to make her a memorable dinner.