Mother’s Day Gifts From Local Stores Available Online

Slide 1 of 16 Made local mmmmm: Sonoma-made coffee, honey, seasoning, jam, hot sauce and more! $69, Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com

Slide 2 of 16 Sustainable scarf: Organic cotton scarf made by Dear Indigo. Sewn in San Francisco from fabric hand-dyed in Seattle using plant-based pigments. $68.00, In The Making, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, inthemakingpetaluma.com

Slide 3 of 16 Crafted cuppa: This tumbler by Kinto of Japan is a beautiful modern spin on traditional ceramic technique. Great to hold and sip from. $22, Petaluma Home & Garden, 516 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, 707-778-6177, petalumahomeandgarden.com

Slide 4 of 16 Sonoma soaps: No one seems to be able to get enough soap these days (ahem). Why not tap into a local supply chain that is churning out thousands of wonderfully and naturally moisturizing bars? $3.25 (small), $6 (large), Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com

Slide 5 of 16 Lounge like a legend: With all the homeschooling, cleaning, caring and stressing, it’s a good time to crown her Mom of the Year (with a t-shirt?). $25, Clutch Healdsburg, 307 Healdsburg Ave, 707-433-8189, clutchhealdsburg.com

Slide 6 of 16 Intricate ornaments: Seed beads are delicately fashioned into brooches, earrings and necklaces by Gloria Rubio Verduzco, owner and designer of MorninGloria’s. Each pretty piece is inspired by nature, Victorian-era style, and is handmade. Mornin Gloria's, morninglorias.com, @morninglorias

Slide 7 of 16 Throw it all away: Give mom an invitation to take a little rest from all the stress with this happy cotton blanket. $39, BOHO Bungalow, 3692 Bohemian Highway, 707-874-6030, 125 N Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9241, 143 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-874-6030, thebohobungalow.com

Slide 8 of 16 Pretty in place: This sunny and modern vase makes a sunny spot for some little stems. $40, Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar, 116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-4426, 539 4th Street, Santa Rosa, 707 978-3392, thenoblefolk.com

Slide 9 of 16 For thirsty hands: Boho Bungalow now offers their own line of lotions with pretty packaging to delight with each pump. $14, BOHO Bungalow, 3692 Bohemian Highway, 707-874-6030, 125 N Main St., Sebastopol, 707-861-9241, 143 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-874-6030, thebohobungalow.com

Slide 10 of 16 Prettier potting: Reward Mom's grow-your-own spirit with these French vintage seedling pots. $29 (set of four), Elsie Green, The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol, 707-634-0333, elsiegreen.com

Slide 11 of 16 Taste making: Mix Garden Materials imports Franchi seeds from Italy because they have been developed for their strong taste. Varieties such as flavorful tomatoes can be planted indoors in early spring and then moved to the garden for a long, delicious harvest. $3.95 (and up), MIX Garden Materials, 1531 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, 707-433-4327, mixgarden.com

Slide 12 of 16 Singing bowl: Cue some needed meditative moments with this singing bowl and striker. Here it is in use. $105, Global Heart Fair Trade,423 1st St W, Sonoma, 707-939-2847, global-heart-fair-trade.myshopify.com/

Slide 13 of 16 Cutting board couture: Intriguing images etched into bamboo cutting boards are available from Dom Chi Designs in Sebastopol. It’s a pretty party on the front and all chopping business on the back. $35, Dom Chi Designs, 1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, domchidesigns.com

Slide 14 of 16 Brace yourself beautifully: Turquoise and Peruvian opal come together to make this delicate bracelet by Robindira Unsworth. $100, Robindira Unsworth, 115 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, 707-773-3147, robindira.com

Slide 15 of 16 Confection therapy: Wine Country Chocolates ships to your door! Vinter blend, fruit blends, coffee blends and more. (Send a box to Mom, too, okay?). Wine Country Chocolates, 14301 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, 707-996-1010, winecountrychocolates.com/

Slide 16 of 16 Glimmer of hope: Doesn’t a bit of little sparkle make the spirit shine? Here’s something Mom might like to show off on the video chat. $50, JaM JAr, 16290 Main St, Guerneville, 707-508-6664, 126 North St, Healdsburg, 707-480-8506, jamjargoods.com