Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Lifestyle, Shopping, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Mother’s Day Gifts From Local Stores Available Online

With all the homeschooling, caring and stressing, Mom deserves even more appreciation, pampering and love this year.

Right now many of us are either missing Mom due to shelter-in-place orders or spending an awful lot of time with Mom. Either scenario means it’s time to show her some love with a thoughtful gift. Whether you spend a little or a lot, there are so many ways to make her time at home a little more comfortable, sunny or stylish. Here are a few of our favorites, available to ship from Sonoma County stores—click through the above gallery for details.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
How to Take Care of Your Hair at Home, Local Hair Stylists Offer Advice

Tempted to pick up the scissors and box color? Read this first.

Close