These Local Distilleries Are Keeping Hand Sanitizer Flowing

Slide 1 of 20 Jenny and Michael Griffo, owners of Griffo Distillery in Petaluma, have been making hand sanitizer since mid-March. “We had alcohol, there was a need for public safety, so how could we not help fill it?” said Jenny Griffo. “Community is everything at Griffo Distillery." (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 2 of 20 For Griffo, the hardest part has been finding containers, so what’s available for purchase can vary. One week you may find four-ounce and one-gallon options. Another week, the choices could change to one- and 10-ounce containers. (Crissy Pascual)

Slide 3 of 20 Shipping and curbside pickup is available at Griffo Distillery. They are also offering free delivery on orders over $50 in zip codes 94952 and 94954. Delivery on orders under $50 is $5. (Courtesy of Griffo Distillery)

Slide 4 of 20 Griffo also offers a drive-through service for frontline workers and at-risk individuals. These groups receive six ounces a day, free of charge. They just need to bring their own container. So far Griffo has donated more than 900 gallons. (Crissy Pascual)

Slide 5 of 20 Griffo Distillery has also donated more than a thousand gallons of hand sanitizer to the Navajo Nation, the Wyandotte Nation, and a number of other organizations including hospices, fire departments, police stations, schools, and nursing facilities across the North Bay. (Crissy Pascual)

Slide 6 of 20 “We saw first hand that traditional channels for hand sanitizer vanished overnight, and we wanted to help,” said Josh Opatz, who owns Young & Yonder Spirits in Healdsburg with his wife Sarah. “Our facility has the capability to produce high strength alcohol, traditionally reserved for making vodka, which gave us a unique position to service the community.” (Christopher Chung)

Slide 7 of 20 Young & Yonder Spirits gave away their first large batch of hand sanitizer for free. The family-owned distillery has also donated sanitizer to fire fighters, police officers, city workers and a variety of other entities. It is available in 750ml and 50ml bottles. Orders can be shipped or picked up curbside at the Healdsburg tasting room. (Courtesy of Young & Yonder Spirits)

Slide 8 of 20 “In mid-March, we started getting calls from first responders who couldn’t find any on the market. We quickly realized we had all the tools to make hand sanitizers,” said Alanna Hanson, Marketing Director at Hanson of Sonoma Distillery. Along with her parents and three siblings, she owns and operates the distillery. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma Distillery)

Slide 9 of 20 Hand sanitizer from Hanson of Sonoma is offered in many sizes, including pump tops and bulk containers. The distillery offers shipping within California; curbside pickup is available seven days a week at their Sonoma location and on weekends at the Sausalito tasting room. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma Distillery)

Slide 10 of 20 Hanson of Sonoma has donated hand sanitizer to Napa and Sonoma police- and fire departments, in addition to hospitals in San Francisco. (Courtesy of Hanson of Sonoma Distillery)

Slide 11 of 20 Sipsong Spirits and Sonoma Brothers Distilling teamed up to start supplying affordable hand sanitizer. “I was recovering from surgery from breast cancer when in early March I realized we needed to switch production to hand sanitizer,” said Tara Jasper, owner of Sipsong Spirits. (Courtesy of Sipsong Spirits and Sonoma Brothers Distilling)

Slide 12 of 20 To order hand sanitizer from Sonoma Brothers and Sipsong Spirits, call 707-87-5149 or email kelly@sonomabrothersdistilling.com to schedule curbside pickup at Sonoma Brothers in Windsor. The distillery also hosts pickup days for customers needing to stock up. Spirits and cocktail kits are also available for purchase. Dates are posted on social media. (Courtesy of Sipsong Spirits and Sonoma Brothers Distilling)

Slide 13 of 20 Amy and Fred Groth, founders of Prohibition Spirits Distillery and HelloCello in Sonoma, say the majority of their hand sanitizer is being distributed to frontline workers and businesses, and that consumer purchases help provide subsidized hand sanitizer to those in need. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 14 of 20 The craft cocktail-inspired hand sanitizers from Prohibition Spirits Distillery are available in four scents: Key Lime Margarita, Old Fashioned, Pina Colada, and (not pictured) Lemon Drop Martini. The alcohol content is 70%. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Slide 15 of 20 Orders for Prohibition Spirits hand sanitizer and other assorted spirits can be placed ahead of time, online or by phone. Drive-through and pickup is available at Prohibition Spirits Distillery in Sonoma.

Slide 16 of 20 Prohibition Spirits is also selling what they call Screen Clean. It’s designed to clean and sterilize cellphones and tablets. (Courtesy of Prohibition Spirits Distillery)

Slide 17 of 20 “A byproduct of making spirits is high proof denatured alcohol that we use in general for sanitizing things in the distillery. So we already had the sanitizer product, the challenge was to find packaging for it,” said Lorraine Barber, co-owner of Barber Lee Spirits in Petaluma. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 18 of 20 Free delivery of Barber Lee Spirits hand sanitizer and spirits is available in Petaluma; the distillery is also shipping orders. Sanitizer can be donated through “The Hero’s Plate.” Launched by Barber and Andrea Sundell of Stockhome Restaurant, The Hero's Plate enables people to buy lunches for healthcare professionals, fire fighters, police officers and other community heroes, while supporting small businesses. (Crissy Pascual)

Slide 19 of 20 “When we initially started making hand sanitizer and giving it away, we thought the shutdown would only last two weeks,” said Arthur Hartunian, owner of Napa Valley Distillery. “When it became evident that the shutdown would be much longer, we decided that we’d have to sell some of our sanitizer in order to keep our lights on (and) keep our staff employed.” (Courtesy of Napa Valley Distillery)

Slide 20 of 20 Napa Valley Distillery continues to donate hand sanitizer to those with special needs, medical professionals, local charities, schools and restaurants. Hand sanitizer is available for purchase in a variety of sizes. In addition to shipping, orders can be picked up; 24-hours lead time is required. (Courtesy of Napa Valley Distillery)