Things To Do in Sonoma

These Local Distilleries Are Keeping Hand Sanitizer Flowing

Distilleries are making hand sanitizer for the public and frontline workers to help ease the coronavirus-induced shortage.

From supermarkets to drug stores and big-box chains, hand sanitizer can be hard to find these days; it’s just one of many items in short supply as a result of the coronavirus crisis. To help meet spikes in demand, local distilleries have pivoted from making spirits to producing hand sanitizer. And many aren’t just providing a service for consumers, they’re helping to ensure the safety of those on the frontline. Click through the gallery above to see where you can buy locally produced hand sanitizer.

Know of any other local distilleries producing hand sanitizer to keep going and help the community? Let us know in the comment section below.

Comments

Virtual Mother’s Day: Treat Mom to a Unique Experience With the Help of These Local Wineries

We’re not able to treat our mothers and wives to a decadent brunch at their favorite restaurant, but we can...

