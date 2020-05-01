McNear’s in Petaluma is closed on Tuesday, but if you can plan ahead, pick up their Margarita Kit ($45) this weekend, which includes a bottle of Blanco Tequila, homemade sweet and sour and agave-spiked triple sec, fresh limes, and spicy salt for the rim. (Courtesy photo)

Cinco de Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday this year, giving us double the reason to celebrate. While shelter in place orders are putting a damper on our fiestas, we can still get our fill of margaritas and Mexican eats by ordering from our many local restaurants. We’ve put together a list of the best Sonoma and Napa spots for takeout tequila for your Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Click through the above gallery for photos of some delicious drinks. Note that some restaurants are closed on Tuesday, so you'll want to order in advance.

Sonoma County

El Gallo Negro, Windsor: El Gallo has a margarita for everyone with 11 festive options ($9-12), including their house margarita, La Margarita, a Mezcal margarita, skinny margarita, and the Mucho Caliente. For Cinco de Mayo, they’ve created a watermelon basil margarita, because a watermelon’s colors (green skin, white rind, red inside) represents the Mexican flag. They’ve also got eight styles of burritos to match. Order online or by calling 707-838-9511. Open for drive-thru from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8465 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, elgallonegro.net.

Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar, Windsor: For a spicy margarita with a twist, order up the Texas Margarita ($13) from Sweet T’s with Herradura Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, lime, agave, pineapple, and cayenne pepper. Open for curbside pickup between 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. To-go cocktails and family-style meal options can be found here. Call 707-687-5185 to place your order. 9098 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, sweettssouthern.com.

Cascabel, Santa Rosa: Cascabel has created a Cinco de Mayo Meal Kit & Margarita special. For $12, the customizable meal kit serves four people and for $29, you can add on a pitcher of margaritas (five margs for the price of three). They also have a slew of single-serve cocktails on their menu, like the Strawberry Lavender or Pineapple Cilantro Margaritas ($11). Open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m daily. To order, call 707-521-9444. 909 Village Court, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9444, cascabelbayarea.com/santa-rosa.

Steele and Hops, Santa Rosa: Feel like going big for the occasion? Steele and Hops has margaritas by the quart for $25, which shakes out to about six cocktails. Call 707-523-2201 to order. 1901 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, steeleandhops.com.

Agave, Healdsburg: True to its name, Agave has a tasty lineup of agave tequila drinks, like the Hibiscus Margarita, plus you can snag a pitcher of margs for $38. They all go great with Agave’s traditional Mexican dishes. Call 707-433-2411 for delivery or takeout. Menu available online. 1062 Vine St., Healdsburg, agave-mex.com.

Mateo’s Cocina Latina, Healdsburg: Mateo’s has a Cinco de Mayo special featuring olive oil guacamole, your choice of ceviche or a nacho platter, and Ritual Farm pork carnitas for $78 (serves 4-6). Add on a serving of four seasonal margaritas for $36. Mateo’s is closed Tuesday, so order online through Monday, or call 707-433-1520. 214 Healdsburg Ave, 707-433-1520, mateoscocinalatina.com

Diavola, Geyserville: In partnership with the Geyserville Gun Club, Diavola’s Jamaica Fresca ($25, serves 4) is made with tequila-infused hibiscus tea, agave, fresh lime, and ghost pepper. Pair it with their Taco Tuesday “Supper Club” special ($40 for two people) featuring pork carnitas, chicken Verde, and Korean tacos with fresh salsa and sides. Place an order in advance online or by calling 707-814-0111. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, diavolapizzeria.com.

McNear’s Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: McNear’s is closed on Tuesday, but if you can plan ahead, pick up their Margarita Kit ($45) this weekend, which includes a bottle of Blanco Tequilla, homemade sweet and sour and agave-spiked triple sec, fresh limes, and spicy salt for the rim. McNear’s Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma Serving times: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesdays – Sundays. Advance orders for peak meal times are greatly appreciated. 23 Petaluma Blvd N, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com.

Mi Pueblo, Petaluma: This classic taqueria has margaritas to go with their classic fare, making it a no-brainer for a Cinco de Mayo celebration. 800 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-8192, eatmipueblopetaluma.com.

Seared, Petaluma: Grab a cocktail kit for $35 and spend Cinco de Mayo sipping refreshing grapefruit margaritas. Kit includes a liter of El Jimador tequila, four bottles of grapefruit soda, and lime. Menu here. Takeout available Wednesdays – Sundays, so pick up your kit in advance. Order online or call 707-762-5997. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, petalumaseared.com

Napa Valley

Gran Electrica, Napa: Gran Electrica has created a Cinco de Mayo Party Kit for two ($75), which comes with two taco kits (4 total tacos), guac, chips, and salsa, two bottles of margaritas (4 cocktails total), a bottle of Space Age Rose, and a party mix by their in-house DJ. You can also get the margarita bottles separately for $15. Order online here. Takeout available Tuesdays – Sundays, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. 1313 Main St., Napa, 707-258-1313, granelectrica.com

Heritage Eats, Napa: This isn’t typically a holiday that favors those who are gluten-free, but Heritage Eats has the goods. Their Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Kit ($60 for four, $76 for six) comes with tacos, a side of rice, avocados, and a dozen Mexican hot chocolate cookies—all gluten-free—plus a mini piñata. Throw in a quart of margaritas for $18 and you’ve got yourself the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration. Order online here. Takeout available daily, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 3824 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa, 707-226-3287, heritageeats.com

Frida’s Mexican Grill, Napa: Frida’s has opted to celebrate Cinco de Mayo for three straight days, offering $2 tacos on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and a special appetizer plate for $15. As for margaritas, they’re offering discounts on their house margaritas ($8 in a cup, $11 in a 12 oz. bottle) and their top shelf margarita ($10 in a cup, $14 in a bottle). Takeout available daily from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Call 707-252-3575 to place your order. 1533 Trancas Street, Napa, fridasmexicangrill.com

Ca’ Momi Osteria, Napa: Ca’ Momi is crafting some pretty intriguing cocktails, like the Il Sole, made with Cruz de Fuego mezcal, Ambrosia aperitivo, Pierre Ferrand orange curaçao, Gusta di Amalfi mandarins liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and orange bitters. There’s also The Calabrita, consisting of chile-infused tequila, blood orange and hibiscus grenadine, fresh lime juice, and honey liqueur. The best part: the more you drink, the more you save (cocktails are 1 for $15, 2 for $20, 4 for $40, 6 for $55, or 8 for $70). Order online here. Takeout available daily, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. 1141 First St., Napa, 707-224-6664, camomi.com

Don Perico, Napa: One of Napa’s standby Mexican joints, add a $5 house margarita, $8 skinny margarita, or $8 cucumber margarita to your order. Takeout available daily, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. To order, call 707-252-4707. 1106 First Street, Napa, donpericos.com

Napa Noodles, Napa: Get a summer-ready, spicy mango margarita from Napa Noodles for only $10. They also have margaritas on the rock to-go, two for $18. Takeout available daily, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. To order, call 707-492-8079. 1124 First Street, Napa, napanoodles.com

Farmstead, St. Helena: Farmstead’s popular margarita—featuring Blue Agave tequila blanco, homemade sour, agave nectar, lime, and a salt rim—is available to go for $19 (16 ounces). Takeout available daily from 11:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. Order online here. 738 Main Street, St. Helena, 707-963-4555, longmeadowranch.com