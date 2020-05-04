John Legend and Jean-Charles Boisset Team Up for Virtual Wine Tasting

Register here for the May 6 wine tasting with Legend and Boisset. When you sign-up, you can also submit a question about their collaboration. (Courtesy of Eric Ryan Anderson)

With wine tasting rooms closed due to Covid-19, more and more wineries are taking tastings online. But not every tasting experience comes with the participation of a Grammy-winning artist.

This Wednesday, singer-songwriter John Legend will host a virtual wine tasting together with local wine magnate Jean-Charles Boisset, the proprietor of Buena Vista Winery, DeLoach Vineyards and Raymond Vineyards, among others.

Legend and Boisset teamed up in 2015 to create Legend’s own wine label, LVE Legend Vineyard Exclusive.

“Just like with all of my creative endeavors, my approach to winemaking is to collaborate with the best and trying to make something magical,” said Legend.

Since its inception five years ago, the LVE lineup has grown to include seven wines; four from Napa Valley and two from France.

On Wednesday, Legend and Boisset will be joined by wine.com educator Gwendolyn Osborn as they taste the LVE Legend Vineyard Exclusive Provence Rosé and the LVE French Sparkling Rosé.

The grapes for LVE Rosé were grown in the Montagne Sainte-Victoire region of Provence in France. Grapes for the LVE Sparkling Rosé are sourced from a blend of vineyards in well-known growing regions of France, including the Loire and Languedoc.

“In this unique time, while we may be separated physically, wine still unites us,” said Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of Boisset Collection.

Register here for the May 6 wine tasting with Legend and Boisset, which takes place from 4-4:40 p.m. When you sign-up, you can also submit a question about their collaboration.