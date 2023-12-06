13 Sonoma County Restaurants We Lost in 2023

By Heather Irwin
This year, Sonoma County lost more than a dozen well-known restaurants — far fewer than in previous years, but heartbreaking nonetheless. Whether staffing shortages, financial woes or other reasons forced the closures, we will miss the meals we enjoyed at each of them. Click through the above gallery to see which restaurants closed in 2023.