13 Sonoma County Restaurants We Lost in 2023

Slide 1 of 18 Brot, Guerneville: This German-style eatery from Guerneville restaurateur Crista Luedtke opened in 2019 and closed in early December. Luedtke promises “big things ahead.” (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 18 Chef Crista Luedtke at her restaurant Brot in Guerneville, Calif., on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 18 Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Owner Pete Schnell was a whiz with barbecue and had many fans, but he ultimately struggled to stay open. He closed his spot in November. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 18 Magdalena’s Savories and Sweets, Petaluma: This plant-based bakery was only around for 18 months but made an impression on locals looking for alternatives to traditional bakeries. Ongoing roadwork in front of the bakery and financial pressures caused the closure in September, owner Greta Canton said at the time. (Darryl Bush/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 18 Mexican Street Corn with Vaquero sauce, house-blend spices and grated cotija from the Butcher Crown Roadhouse in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 18 A vegan sheet pan pizza called "Korean BBQ Pulled Shrooms" has shredded trumpet mushrooms, slow cooked Korean barbecue sauce, red onion and chilies, at Magdelena's Savories & Sweets, in Petaluma, Calif., on Saturday, February 19, 2022. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 18 Down to Earth Cafe, Cotati: Go-to comfort food from chef Chris Ball was a Bite Club favorite. Down to Earth Cafe closed in March, with Ball saying food costs, labor and overhead expenses were prohibitive. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 18 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Construction delays due to the 2017 wildfires that devastated Sonoma Valley made for a tough opening in 2018, but the casual Southern-inspired eatery was popular with nearby Oakmont residents. In late August, owners Andrew and Susie Pryfogle told customers the business was no longer financially sustainable. Golden Bear Station, from the owners of Animo, is slated to open in December. (Tips Roadside)

Slide 9 of 18 Owner Susie Pryfogle shows off beignets at Tips Roadside in Kenwood. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 18 Miracle Plum, Santa Rosa: Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. They closed the shop in early January, citing rising food costs and lack of staff. Marla Bakery opened in the space in early November. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 18 Sallie Miller, front, and Gwen Gunheim, the owners of Miracle Plum started the Miracle Plum Cookbook Club. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 18 Toad in the Hole, Santa Rosa: After 17 years in business, the pub shuttered in February. Owner Paul Stokeld said the restaurant couldn’t surmount the financial damage done by the pandemic. Goose & Fern opened in the Railroad Square space in late summer, featuring a hearty British menu of fish and chips, meat pies and Scotch eggs. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 18 Tudor Rose Tea Room, Santa Rosa: Owner Angela Grant served high tea with panache. The restaurant closed in January; Grant cited staffing challenges. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 18 NY Pie, Santa Rosa: Delivery until 3 a.m. was a signature of this neighborhood pie shop. The longtime owners said they had other obligations and shuttered in October. We’ll miss their giant slices. (NY Pie)

Slide 15 of 18 Tov Tofu, Santa Rosa: Korean comfort food, including tofu soup, was a neighborhood favorite at this Bennett Valley spot. (Tov Tofu)

Slide 16 of 18 Jalisco’s, Santa Rosa: The popular neighborhood taqueria closed in August and was replaced by Tlahco taqueria.

Slide 17 of 18 Oakville Grocery, Healdsburg: The longtime gourmet grocer and wine shop was a spot for fancy-schmancy sandwiches and salads long before Healdsburg became the food mecca it is today. The owners of the 124 Matheson St. store closed the business in late November after 25 years of operation, saying they wanted to “pave the way for a new business to thrive”. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)