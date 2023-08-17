Tlahco Mexican Grill Opening in Former Jalisco’s Space in Santa Rosa

When longtime SRJC neighborhood restaurant Jalisco’s recently went dark, it was followed by an outpouring of concern over what would become of the spot.

The answer is Tlahco Mexican Grill, co-owned by Gustavo Martinez of Paradise Sushi restaurants in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa.

Located at 1800 Mendocino Ave., the new restaurant will feature traditional Mexican fare including tacos, which originated in Mesoamerica.

“The word taco comes from the Nahuatl word ‘tlahco’ (pronounced ‘tla-ko’), which means ‘half or in the middle,’ referring to the way it is formed,” said a news release announcing the forthcoming opening, anticipated this month. Martinez debuted the restaurant concept at this year’s North Coast Food and Wine Festival where he served al pastor and carne asada tacos.

Martinez worked his way up the restaurant ladder at a popular sushi restaurant near Lake Tahoe. After selling his truck and land in Mexico, the entrepreneur partnered with his brothers to open three Sonoma County sushi venues, plus Paradise Sushi & Hibachi restaurant in Bennett Valley.