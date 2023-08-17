Santa Rosa Bakery Launching Happy-Hour Concept

Criminal Baking Co. in Santa Rosa is starting a happy-hour concept called Visitation Hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at their 808 Donahue St. location.

The idea is for customers to grab wine, beer or specialty cocktails made with sparkling wine (or fizzy water), housemade syrups, fruit and herbs. The bakery’s evening menu includes charcuterie boards (both meat and vegetarian), savory tartines, pies, quiche, frittata, cakes and other desserts. Families are welcome to join the low-key event which will have an updated kids’ menu.

Regular bakery hours remain 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com