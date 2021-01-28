Straight Out of The Jar: Sonoma Chefs Are Cooking Up Addictive Pantry Items

There’s no denying it — we eat well in Wine Country. Whether dining outdoors or picking up take out, our local restaurants have continued to wow us during the pandemic. Even on those days when we’re trying to make magic happen in our own kitchens, we can turn to some of our favorite local chefs for inspiration — and a little help.
Chefs like Sondra Bernstein, Duskie Estes and Liza Hinman are busy creating pantry items such as olive oil, barbecue sauce, jams and salted fig caramel that help us all look good in the kitchen. Click through the above gallery for details. And remember: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. These days, every home cook deserves some extra love.