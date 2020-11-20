Sonoma County’s Best (Heated) Outdoor Dining Spots for Winter

Slide 1 of 18 Valette: Healsburg's luxe off-square restaurant has created a lively and toasty tented area for diners. 344 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946. Photo: Dustin Valette.

Slide 2 of 18 Hopmonk: Heated winter tents offer a skylight view in Sebastopol. Sonoma's Hopmonk and Twin Oaks Tavern are under construction. 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, (707) 829-7300.

Slide 3 of 18 Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria: This just might be our favorite outdoor space. Walk past the hanging laundry (part of the charm) and into this covered, arched outdoor area sheltered by greenery. Plenty of heat and plenty of plates to impress. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0111. Photo: Diavola.

Slide 4 of 18 Della Santina's: Look at this cute little heated parklet! Ready for a tasty toasty dinner. 133 E Napa St, Sonoma, 707-935-0576. Photo: Della Santina's.

Slide 5 of 18 John Ash & Co: Vineyard views and cozy tents with plenty of heat. 4350 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, 707- 575-7350. Photo: Vintners Resort

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 18 Ume Bistro: Supper under the stars, surrounded by lush foliage and heaters. 8710 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor, 707-838-6700. Photo: Ume Bistro

Slide 7 of 18 Seared: All along the Petaluma waterfront, large heaters and cozy bistro tables offer waterside dining. Dress for the occasion, however, as evenings can get nippy. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-5997. Photo: Seared.

Slide 8 of 18 Palooza Brewery and Gastropub: A permanent outdoor space has towering heaters and plenty of coverage to keep you warm. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000. Photo: Palooza.

Slide 9 of 18 Mission Kitchen and Bar: Twinkle lights and tables have been set up for outdoor dining (and karaoke) in Santa Rosa. A cocktail or two will keep you warm! 52 Mission Cir #111, Santa Rosa, 707-708-2669. Photo: MKB.

Slide 10 of 18 KC's American Grill: Be seated and heated at this lovely outdoor dining space in Windsor. 9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, 707-838-7800. Photo: KC's.

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 18 Handline: "Our upper patio is now one big, heated umbrella! All the rain asmr with none of the wetness. We’ve got you covered... literally", say owners. Who can argue with that? 935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, 707-827-3744. Photo: Handline.

Slide 12 of 18 Handline: "Our upper patio is now one big, heated umbrella! All the rain asmr with none of the wetness. We’ve got you covered... literally", say owners. Who can argue with that? 935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, 707-827-3744. Photo: Handline.

Slide 13 of 18 Hana Japanese: Stay snug while eating your sushi at this Rohnert Park spot. 101 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, 707-586-0270. Photo: Hana.

Slide 14 of 18 Hallie's Diner: Cold? Who's cold? Fans of this brunch spot say they're just fine (and properly dressed, natch) while eating their Hollandaise. 125 Keller St, Petaluma, 707-773-1143. Photo: Hallie's.

Slide 15 of 18 Guiso Latin Fusion: This tiny bistro has expanded its footprint outdoors with a heated sidewalk tent. 117 North St, Healdsburg, 707-431-1302. Photo: Guiso.

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 18 Franchetti's: Heaters? Of course we have heaters? This German-Italian restaurant has a tented patio with plenty of warmth (and not just from the owners!) 1229 North Dutton, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229.

Slide 17 of 18 Flamez Petaluma: Towering infernos of warmth for your burger enjoyment. 701 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy D1, Petaluma, 707-981-8267. Photo: Flamez.

Slide 18 of 18 Dinucci's: It's balmy inside these tents, despite the coastal cool, for your favorite pasta and cocktails. 14485 Valley Ford Rd, Valley Ford, 707-876-3260. Photo: Dinucci's