BiteClub, Things To Do in Sonoma

Sonoma County’s Best (Heated) Outdoor Dining Spots for Winter

Dining out this winter season can be fun – and warm.

How are Sonoma County restaurants preparing for outdoor dining through the winter? With space heaters, tents and a whole host of other toasty ideas for keeping you warm while you dine. Thanks to your suggestions and our research, here are some top picks for local restaurants that are winter-ready. Click through the above gallery for details. We’ll continue to update this list with more restaurants throughout the season. Your fave spot not included? Email us with a picture!

Note: Make sure to dress appropriately, because there’s only so much restaurateurs can do with COVID restrictions. We suggest investing in a stadium seat, warm jacket (or a heated vest), some hand-warmers and wool socks. Adventure time!

