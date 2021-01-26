12 Heart-Shaped Valentine’s Gifts from Sonoma Stores

Slide 1 of 14 Fine art heart: Alabaster has been transformed into a fluid, dancing heart shape by Sebastopol artist Rene Dayan Whitehead. $400, Rene Dayan Whitehead Studio, 707-829-9284, renedayanwhiteheadstudio.com (Rene Dayan Whitehead)

Slide 2 of 14 Locally Drawn: A sweet Valentine sentiment designed by Sebastopol-based Yarrow Goods. $6, Yarrow Goods, yarrowgoods.com (Yarrow Goods)

Slide 3 of 14 Rosy Sweethearts: Decadent dark chocolates have been coupled with an infusion of rose absolute oil. These sweet hearts are made seasonally as part of the Affection Collection. Sonoma Chocolatiers, 6988 McKinley St, Sebastopol, 707-829-1181, sonomachocolatiers.com Curbside pick-up is available Wednesday thought Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Karen Kizer)

Slide 4 of 14 It's a Keeper: Here's a heart of marble for all your pretty jewelry pieces (like this necklace made by Robindira Unsworth). $30 (heart dish), Robindira Unsworth, 115 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, 707-773-3147, robindira.com (Robindira Unsworth)

Slide 5 of 14 Heart of gemstone: Petaluma-based designer Siri Hansdotter hand cuts jewelry to create a modern, organic look. Here, green Tourmaline is set in 14K yellow gold or sterling silver. $350, Siri Hansdotter, 122 American Alley Suite A, Petaluma,707-787-7210, sirihansdotter.com (Siri Handsotter)

Slide 6 of 14 Delicate hearts: Embroidered detail on cotton voile make a perfect gift that's luxurious, practical and stylish. Designed by part-time Healdsburg resident Julia Berger. $98 (set of two), 415-603-7666, Julia B Handmade for Life, juliab.com (Julia B Handmade for Life)

Slide 7 of 14 Locket Love: This locket is made of 14k gold over brass. According to Sonoma-based Amano Studio, lockets "came to signify love, honor, a pledge of allegiance, a symbol of mourning, a commitment or a window to the past" and have been used to carry "powder, miniature portraits, ashes, herbal remedies, poison and perfume-soaked fabric." $36, Amano Trading Inc,, 707-996-4920, amanostudiojewelry.com (Courtesy of Amano Studio)

Slide 8 of 14 Golden heart: These classic studs are made with 24k gold over brass. (Also available in sterling silver over brass.) $24, Amano Trading Inc,, 707-996-4920, amanostudiojewelry.com (Courtesy of Amano Studio)

Slide 9 of 14 Light Hearted: Pretty hues and sunlight pair perfectly in these locally-made stained glass hearts. Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 10 of 14 I heart accessories: Wearing comfy socks and keeping hair back is important. Having it be decorative is just as important. $12 (clips), $12 (socks), Cupcake, 641 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2165, shopcupcake.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 11 of 14 Heart in Pieces: Ceramicist Lou Sparks makes these pieces with a pretty mosaic pattern. At Made Local Marketplace, they fly off the shelves (or walls). $29-$39, Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 12 of 14 Sweet Detail: Local artist Lada Ladik uses intricate patterns to frame her heart-centered paintings on canvas and rocks. $3.50-$24, Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 13 of 14 Happy hearts: Sonoma-based sculptor Cynthia Hipkiss makes these whimsical and full-of-life "Valentinie" hearts. $40, Corrick's Stationery, Gallery & Gifts 637 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-2424, corricks.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 14 of 14 Eco Love: These sweet little boxes are locally made from recycled redwood. Perfect as a usable gift box or a gift in itself. $15 (small), $25 (large), Made Local Marketplace, 2421 Magowan Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Karen Kizer)