One of the Best Plant-Based Burgers in Sonoma Is Coming to Sebastopol

The owners of the popular Santa Rosa vegan and vegetarian restaurant Cozy Plum plan to open a second location, at the former space of Slice of Life (6970 McKinley St., Sebastopol).

Co-owner Charles White said they’re working hard to open as soon as possible, ideally by spring. The menu will be mostly the same as at their Santa Rosa location — “New American” plant-based dishes — with the addition of pizza.

“A perfect opportunity revealed itself, and we pursued it. And it’s our hometown,” he said.

Stuffed jalapeños with Spanish rice, beans, pico de gallo and cashew cheese from Cozy Plum in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin/The Press Democrat)

Cozy Plum opened in March 2020 at the former Gaia’s (1899 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa), just as the pandemic shuttered businesses throughout the county. It found success as a healthy to-go spot for hungry locked-down eaters.

Approachable vegetarian and vegan dishes like macaroni and cheese with cheddar-style plant-based cheese, “carne asada” tacos made from soy (tempeh) and a Philly cheesesteak made from pea and rice with a nondairy cheese (I loved this dish) have found a strong audience with crossover vegans and omnivores.

