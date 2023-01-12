New Taqueria, Japanese Restaurant Opening in Santa Rosa

El Fogon, the Rohnert Park taqueria that’s taken social media by storm with its authentic Mexico City-style street food, is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa.

Best known for their $1.49 Taco Tuesday tacos, quesabirria, and 18-inch huaraches, the husband-and-wife-owned taqueria will soon take over the former El Palomar space (623 Fourth St.). Stay tuned for more details.

More dining news:

My colleague Sara Edwards recently wrote about the opening of Makizushi, a new Japanese restaurant taking over the former Toyo Japanese restaurant on Marlow Road. The 18-year-old owner, Robert Phouthavong, opened on Dec. 20 following the retirement of the former owners, David and Lisa Lin, who ran the restaurant for 15 years.

Open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 3082 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-8871, makizushisr.com.