New Taqueria, Japanese Restaurant Opening in Santa Rosa

Mexico City-style street food from popular Rohnert Park restaurant coming to downtown. Plus, a new Japanese restaurant is taking over the former Toyo space.

El Fogon, the Rohnert Park taqueria that’s taken social media by storm with its authentic Mexico City-style street food, is expanding to downtown Santa Rosa.

Best known for their $1.49 Taco Tuesday tacos, quesabirria, and 18-inch huaraches, the husband-and-wife-owned taqueria will soon take over the former El Palomar space (623 Fourth St.). Stay tuned for more details.

Tacos from El Fogon in Rohnert Park. The restaurant is opening a second location in Santa Rosa. (El Fogon)
Robert Phouthavong, 18, owner of Makizushi delivers an order to Tom Hong at the Santa Rosa restaurant Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Robert and his father Southavichit opened the restaurant after learning the business at Hana Sushi in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
More dining news:

My colleague Sara Edwards recently wrote about the opening of Makizushi, a new Japanese restaurant taking over the former Toyo Japanese restaurant on Marlow Road. The 18-year-old owner, Robert Phouthavong, opened on Dec. 20 following the retirement of the former owners, David and Lisa Lin, who ran the restaurant for 15 years.

Open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. 3082 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-8871, makizushisr.com.

