Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Wine Country

Chila-Killer Cafe Opens in Rohnert Park

The name is a riff on the restaurant’s signature dish, chilaquiles. In addition to Mexican eats, it also serves up American diner food.

Chilaquiles at Chila-Killer Cafe in Rohnert Park. (Heather Irwin / The Press Democrat)

Chila-what? The name is a riff on this new Rohnert Park restaurant’s signature dish, chilaquiles (spelled chilakiles on the menu). The hearty breakfast (or hangover helper) of fried corn tortillas soaked in red or green salsa and topped with eggs, cheese, crema and carnitas is, in fact, killer.

Turn it up to 11 with their borracha salsa made with roasted tomatoes, jalapeños and beer. It’s enough to feed two people, if not more.

The all-day breakfast cafe that serves classic American diner food as well as Mexican classics. (Chila-Killer Cafe)

For several weeks, we’ve been hearing lots of chatter about this all-day breakfast cafe that serves classic American diner food (eggs Benedict, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sandwiches) as well as Mexican classics (chorizo con papas) and cross-cultural mashups like churro French toast, chorizo Benedict and espumante (think mimosa) with horchata, tamarind, cucumber-jalapeno or guava juice.

The open, airy space is welcoming and friendly, with prompt service and prices in line with the food quality ($14 to $19 for most entrees). Don’t miss the Mexican hot chocolate with cinnamon and whipped cream. 5979 Commerce Blvd., Suite 3, Rohnert Park, 707-595-1779. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters!

Comments