Taste Holiday Foods from Around the World at These Sonoma County Restaurants and Bakeries

Every family has a holiday food tradition, whether it’s lasagna while watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or hunting high and low for the most authentic Hungarian poppy seed roll. The smells and flavors of grandma’s house linger in our memories, and more than any other time of year, we crave a little taste of our heritage. Click through the above gallery for some of the holiday dishes from around the world that you can find here in Sonoma County — from pfeffernusse to pavlova — to make the yuletide that much more delicious.

 

