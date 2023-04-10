3 Favorite Restaurants in Sonoma County, According to The New York Times

In an article published Thursday, The New York Times’s wine critic Eric Asimov revealed six of his “favorite places to find an excellent glass with your meal” in Sonoma and Napa counties.

“The restaurants in California wine country can be superexpensive or somewhat dull, but these places offer great combinations of intrigue and value,” said The Times of Asimov’s selection of favorite restaurants.

While Sonoma County and Napa Valley are “full of alluring restaurants,” it can be hard to find wine lists that “offer both wide selections and good values,” wrote Asimov, who has been traveling to Northern California as a wine critic for nearly 20 years.

“Top-echelon restaurants, like the French Laundry in Yountville and Single Thread in Healdsburg, have wonderful selections. But these are special-occasion places, where you plan months in advance, spend hours over a meal and likewise expect to spend a small fortune,” he wrote.

Asimov’s favorite picks combine intriguing, good-value wine lists with “terrific food” and “a welcoming, relaxed ambiance.” “I’ve visited multiple times and have always left happy,” he wrote.

Click through the above gallery to see Asimov’s six favorite restaurants in Sonoma and Napa counties. Read The New York Times article here.