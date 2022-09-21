Sonoma County Restaurant Named Among 50 Best in the US by The New York Times

The bar at Little Saint in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Lunch goers line up to pick up orders at Little Saint in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Two cappuccinos for customer Tatyana wait to be picked up at Little Saint during Friday's grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Little Saint during Friday's grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Chef Bryan Olivers Saintly Greens with red wine vinaigrette at Little Saint during Fridays grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Chef Bryan Oliver's stuffed collard greens with beet merges, tomato sauce and sunflower seeds at Little Saint in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

From left, Saintly Greens with red wine vinaigrette; leeks with mushrooms; stuffed collard greens with beet merges, tomato sauce and sunflower seeds; and rice pudding with baba au amaro and spring citrus at Little Saint in Healdsburg. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Kyle and Katina Connaughton owners of Little Saint during Friday's grand opening in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Guests at Little Saint enjoy the front patio in downtown Healdsburg on April 22, 2022. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Healdsburg’s Little Saint has been named one of America’s 50 best restaurants by The New York Times. The plant-based restaurant, operated by Kyle and Katina Connaughton of Michelin-starred Single Thread, opened in April.

“The preparations revel in the produce, rather than just ratcheting up the umami in a quest to conjure animal flavors,” wrote Brian Gallagher, describing the cuisine of the recently opened restaurant for The New York Times’ “The Restaurant List 2022,” which was published online Sept. 19

The Healdsburg restaurant, cafe and bar are stocked daily from the 24-acre Single Thread Farm and the 5-acre Little Saint Farm that offer fresh produce year round.

“It may seem like a cheat to open a plant-based restaurant in the Sonoma Valley’s cradle of organic abundance. But it would almost be a shame not to open one, if you had not only a 24-acre farm nearby but also the cooking brain trust of Single Thread,” Gallagher said.

Chilled strawberry borscht, smashed cucumbers with XO sauce and a chocolate tart made with a coconut cream crust were among the dishes highlighted by The Times. Locally, the restaurant has garnered praise for its innovative meat- and dairy-free menu.

Chef de Cuisine Brian Oliver and the Little Saint staff spent months before the restaurant’s opening doing extensive research and development on plant-based ingredients and have made limiting food waste part of their ethos. For example, water from cooked chickpeas is used as a plant-based emulsifier for cocktails or egg-white replacement.

The restaurant and cafe are part of a collaboration between the Connaughtons; designer Ken Fulk; philanthropist Jeff Ubben and his wife, animal activist Laurie Ubben; and program director Jenny Hess.

The 10,000-square-foot building, which formerly housed Healdsburg SHED, also offers live music, art and events, a market, a wine cellar and a bakery.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco’s Abaca (Filipino cuisine) and San How Won (Korean BBQ) were also recognized by the newspaper.