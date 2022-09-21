Sebastopol’s Gypsy Cafe to Become General Store and Pie Bar

Chicken & Waffles with sriracha cream & organic maple butter and a Bloody Mary from the Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol on August 13, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From left, homemade Twinkies, Cupcakes and Ranger cookies from pastry chef Jenny Malicki at Americana restaurant in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

An apricot and cherry pie by pastry chef Jenny Malicki. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The Gypsy Cafe in Sebastopol is pausing its restaurant service until 2023, amid a worker shortage and supply chain issues. But true to form, owner Shawn Hall will keep the popular spot open with yet another pivot.

In October, the 11-year-old restaurant known for its hearty brunches, lunches and comforting dinners will become Gypsy General Store and Pie Bar.

Chef Jenny Maliki, the baker behind the cinnamon rolls and pies at Americana restaurant in Santa Rosa, will head up the pie program. Gypsy still will serve organic coffee and fresh juices as well as wine and beer at their bar.

Hall has repeatedly pivoted her business through the pandemic, offering takeout food, building an outdoor area and changing Gypsy Cafe’s hours. But a worker shortage and supply chain challenges have forced her to end restaurant service, for now, she said.

In addition to pies, Hall also will sell a variety of vintage items and handicrafts at Gypsy, including rustic salvaged iron pieces, pottery, furniture, jewelry and goat milk soaps. Her Gypsy Cafe Cookbook will be released this fall.

Gypsy Cafe is located at 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, gypsy-cafe.com. Open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.