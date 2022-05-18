The Best Tasting Rooms in Downtown Napa

Slide 1 of 17 Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop: This restaurant and wine shop offers wines from around the world, as well as their own label. The menu features seasonal dishes, large and small, designed to pair with the wines. (Try the fried chicken sandwich paired with a glass of Arnot-Roberts rosé.) Design details like a living wall, concrete floors and large garage doors that open toward the patio make this a sleek and modern tasting destination. Compline also hosts a variety of workshops, including cheesemaking classes. 1300 First St., Suite 312, Napa, complinewine.com (Courtesy of Compline)

Slide 2 of 17 The Compline menu features seasonal dishes, large and small, designed to pair with the wines. (Courtesy of Compline)

Slide 3 of 17 The Studio by Feast it Forward: This unique venue is home to a multi-winery tasting room, a concert venue and a live production studio that hosts open-mic events and live recordings of Feast Network shows. (Feast Network is an online platform for food, wine, music and philanthropy content.) Each month, 15 different California wineries without tasting rooms of their own pour wine at The Studio, which also has a full bar with additional Napa Valley wines available by the glass or bottle. The Studio is located next door to McKahn Family Cellars. 1031 Mckinstry St., Napa, feastitforward.com (Courtesy of Feast it Forward)

Slide 4 of 17 Be Bubbly: This champagne and sparkling wine lounge opened last year and pours champagnes, Spanish cavas, “pét-nats," or pétillant naturel wines, and sparkling wines from Sonoma and Napa wineries like Iron Horse Vineyards, Schramsberg and Domaine Chandon. Bubbles are available by the glass, half-bottle and bottle and there’s a small-plate menu with caviar, fois gras, French country pate, grilled cheesy toast bites and more. Try the Cowgirl Creamery Mt Tam cheese plate with prosciutto for a mix of creamy and salty flavors. 1407 Second St., Napa, bebubblynapa.com (Courtesy of Be Bubbly)

Slide 5 of 17 JaM Cellars: In addition to being one of the most well-known tasting rooms in downtown Napa, JaM Cellars is a music studio that hosts weekly JamSessions (events are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights; find the events calendar on Facebook). When there's no live music playing in the background, guests can spin records from a classic vinyl collection. Pair a glass of sparkling wine with something sweet-sounding, like R&B. If you're in the mood for a Napa Valley cabernet, put on a jazz record. The complex flavors of the wine will be complemented by the smooth sounds of this music genre. 1460 First St., Napa, jamcellars.com (Courtesy of JaM Cellars)

Slide 6 of 17 The stage area at JaM Cellars in downtown Napa. (Courtesy of JaM Cellars)

Slide 7 of 17 Cadet Wine & Beer Bar: This wine and beer bar pours sparkling and still wines from around the world and serves a variety of beers, available on draft and by the bottle. The menu is expansive and changes frequently but always includes rare and hard-to-find bottles and brews. Drinks can be paired with charcuterie and cheese plates. "Power hour" is 5-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday with half off on all wines by the glass and draft beer. 930 Franklin St, Napa, cadetbeerandwinebar.com (Courtesy of Cadet)

Slide 8 of 17 Brown Estate: This family-owned winery has been making wine since 1996 and is Napa's first Black-owned estate winery. Their downtown tasting room, which opened in 2017, is an urban oasis for sampling the winery's Napa Valley zinfandels. Tastings are currently by reservation only and are available 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The tasting room offers a choice of two wine flights and a cheeseboard option, which serves 2-3 people. 1005 Coombs St., Napa, brownestate.com (Courtesy of Brown Estate)

Slide 9 of 17 Brendel Wines: The motto at Brendel Wines is "good wine brings everyone together." This philosophy is evident in the winery's relaxed and inviting downtown Napa tasting room. The first thing you notice when you enter is the contemporary spin on the historical setting. The 20-foot-long bar and the community table are both made from sustainably harvested hardwood from Costa Rica. The walls are lined with photos of Leon Brendel, a pioneer in the Napa Valley wine industry. 1227 First St., Napa, brendelwines.com (Courtesy of Brendel Wines)

Slide 10 of 17 The tasting bar at Brendel Wines in downtown Napa. (Brendel Wines)

Slide 11 of 17 Mia Carta Napa Valley: This collective tasting room represents nine micro-wineries from Napa Valley such as Essere Napa, Ilsley Vineyards and Art House Wines. Each winery produces small batches of wine that are only available at the collective; this allows visitors to try a variety of rare wines without traveling to each winery location. The collective also offers cheese and charcuterie plates to accompany the wines. 1209 First St., Napa, miacartanapa.com (Courtesy of Mia Carta)

Slide 12 of 17 Fieldwork Brewing Co.: Founded in Berkeley in 2014, Fieldwork Brewing Co. has since expanded to several locations throughout the Bay Area, including Napa. The Napa taproom, located inside the Oxbow Public Market, is known for its rotating selection of beers, like Ascender, a West Coast IPA, or the Rad Delicious, a Kettle Sour Ale, which visitors can enjoy by the glass or sampler flights. The taproom also serves up a variety of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, and pretzels with beer cheese. 1046 McKinstry St., Napa, fieldworkbrewing.com (Courtesy of Fieldwork Brewing Co.)

Slide 13 of 17 Trade Brewing: This Napa craft brewery is dedicated to producing a variety of small-batch, handcrafted beers, from blonde ales to IPAs to imperial stouts. Guests can sample the various brews in the casual, no-frills taproom or on the patio; current beers on tap include the Bricklayer blonde ale, the Five Tool kölsch and the Comfortable Plum wheat beer with (you guessed it) plums. The brewery serves up Jamaican cuisine, like Jerk baby back ribs, from Vibrant Foods. 713 First St., Napa, tradebrewing.com (Courtesy of Trade Brewing)

Slide 14 of 17 Napa Barrel Project: This upscale beer pub and restaurant in downtown Napa pours beers from sister business Big Stump Brew Co. in Sacramento, as well as a rotating cast of limited-production, barrel-aged brews produced on site. Guests can pair the beers with small bites like pickled vegetables or meatballs in red sauce or opt for a pizza — there are seven to choose from, including Spanish Pizza with chorizo and Castelvetrano olives. 1040 Clinton St., Napa, napabarrelproject.com (Courtesy of Napa Barrel Project)

Slide 15 of 17 Napa Valley Distillery: Napa Valley Distillery has two locations. The Hollywood Room is located inside the main distillery just off Highway 29. It has an eclectic style reminiscent of 1920s Hollywood (think speakeasy) and serves a variety of premium spirits and in-house cocktails, as well as a muffuletta pizza. The Tasting Salon and Vintage Bar Shop is located inside the Oxbow Public Market, where guests can taste a flight of seasonal and limited-release craft spirits. Be sure to also check out the distillery's artisan cocktail bitters, shrubs and syrups. 2485 Stockton St., Napa, napadistillery.com (Courtesy of Napa Valley Distillery)

Slide 16 of 17 Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ: A trendy place to sip wine and a grab a bite to eat next to the Napa River, Bounty Hunter has an extensive wine list that's sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate — plus delicious BBQ dishes like the local favorite Beer Can Chicken. In the mood for something stronger? They also serve the finest bourbon and rye whiskey Kentucky has to offer and a selection of rare single malts from Scotland. 975 First St, Napa, bountyhunterwine.com (Courtesy of Bounty Hunter Wine Bar)

Slide 17 of 17 Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ serves the finest bourbon and rye whiskey Kentucky has to offer and a selection of rare single malts from Scotland. (Courtesy of Bounty Hunter Wine Bar)