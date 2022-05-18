Six issues | One Great Price

The Best Tasting Rooms in Downtown Napa

The best part: All tasting rooms are within walking distance, so you can park your car and get your steps in.

Napa is one of the most popular destinations for wine tasting in the world. But with hundreds of wineries to choose from, deciding where to start sipping can be difficult.

Downtown Napa offers a great introduction to the area with a variety of tastings rooms that allow visitors to sample a selection of wines from the same winemaker or even different wineries. Many of the tasting rooms here are family-owned and operated, which gives visitors an opportunity to meet the people behind the wines. And, as an added bonus, downtown Napa also is home to several breweries and distilleries. The best part: Whether you prefer wine, beer or spirits, all tasting rooms are within walking distance, so you can park your car and get your steps in.

From old-school to modern and sleek, from the classics to new favorites, click through the above gallery for some of the best spots for tasting wine, beer and spirits in downtown Napa. 

Jess Lander contributed to this article. 

