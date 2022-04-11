These Local Food and Wine Businesses Are Run by Young Professionals

Slide 1 of 16 McKahn Family Cellars, Napa: Charles McKahn, 32, was 26 when he became the winemaker at William Harrison Winery in Rutherford, Napa Valley. The young winemaker dreamt of starting his own wine brand and, with the help of his family, he realized this dream in 2014. The McKahn Family Cellars tasting room is located in downtown Napa. Guests can taste Rhône varietal wines by the bottle or by the glass on the outdoor patio, or they can book a private tasting in advance. 1031 McKinstry St., Napa, mckahnfamilycellars.com (McKahn Family Cellars)

Slide 2 of 16 Graton Resort and Casino, Rohnert Park: Donny Pereira, 38, is the director of beverage operations at Graton Resort and Casino. The casino floor features 3,000 slots, over 100 table games, a live poker room and VIP gaming salons. But what foodies love about the Rohnert Park resort and casino are the four fine-dining restaurants, seven fast-casual restaurants in the upscale food court and the cocktail lounge right in the middle of everything. And they can thank Pereira for the top-notch drinks. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park, gratonresortcasino.com (Graton Resort and Casino)

Slide 3 of 16 Solful, Sebastopol: Eli Melrod, 27, is the co-founder and CEO of this Sebastopol cannabis dispensary that feels more like a modern, high-end wine tasting room than a regular cannabis shop. Solful stands out for its helpful staff and for selling a variety of cannabis products, from buds to edibles to tinctures to drinks. Melrod is opening a second Solful location at 755 Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa on April 15. 785 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, solful.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 16 Jamie Evans, the founder of the Herb Somm, a cannabis blog and lifestyle brand, smells a sample of cannabis at Solful dispensary in Sebastopol, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 16 The Bagel Mill in Petaluma: Glenda Manning, 32, is the founder and owner of this farm-to-bagel bakery in downtown Petaluma, which makes bagels using traditional techniques and organic ingredients. Manning grew up in Sebastopol and fell in love with real, boiled bagels while attending NYU. Her bagel shop is a destination for house-made bagels and sandwiches, along with coffee, tea and pastries. 212 Western Ave., Petaluma, thebagelmill.com (The Bagel Mill)

Slide 6 of 16 Lox sandwich from the Bagel Mill in Petaluma. (The Bagel Mill)

Slide 7 of 16 Emeritus Vineyards, Sebastopol: Mari Jones, 34, is partner and president of this Sebastopol winery. Jones grew up in a winemaking family. Her father, Brice Cutrer Jones, founded Sonoma-Cutrer and after he sold that winery in 1999, he founded Emeritus Vineyards. He asked his daughter to build a tasting room for his winery in 2012 and seven years later, she took over the reigns as president. The winery's tasting room features wall-to-wall glass doors that open onto an outdoor patio overlooking dry-farmed pinot noir vineyards. 2500 Gravenstein Highway N,. Sebastopol, emeritusvineyards.com (Emeritus Vineyards)

Slide 8 of 16 Outdoor tasting area at Emeritus Vineyards in Sebastopol. (Emeritus Vineyards)

Slide 9 of 16 Songbird Parlour, Glen Ellen: Lauren Kershner, 32, is the owner of Songbird Parlour, an event space in Glen Ellen’s Jack London Village. Songbird Parlour is designed to evoke Victorian era salons, gatherings organized by an inspiring host where guests would discuss art, culture and a variety of subjects. Songbird dinner parties and events are held approximately two times per month and feature guest chefs, global food and wine, art and music. Reservations are required. Kershner also owns Goodness Gracious Catering and Valley of the Moon Kombucha Co. 14301 Arnold Drive, #3, Glen Ellen, songbirdparlour.com (Songbird Parlour)

Slide 10 of 16 Inside Songbird Parlour, an event space in Glen Ellen. (Songbird Parlour)

Slide 11 of 16 La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, Santa Rosa: Caitlin Kurasek, 39, is the owner and chief financial officer of this popular downtown Santa Rosa tequileria and grille. The restaurant serves up contemporary Mexican flavors along with classic dishes and nine different margaritas. The outdoor patio is always crowded with locals during happy hour, 4-6 p.m. Monday to Friday. 500 4th St., Santa Rosa, larosasantarosa.com (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 16 La Rosa Tequileria & Grille in Santa Rosa. Shown here is a Prickly Pear Margarita with chicken fajitas. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat) See more at BiteClubEats.com.

Slide 13 of 16 Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa: Kristen Reitzell, 38, is the senior vice president of communications, digital marketing and e-commerce at Jackson Family Wines, which includes 40 wine brands, sourced from vineyards and wineries in California, Oregon, France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa. The family-owned company is best known for the brand Kendall-Jackson and, as Reitzell will tell you, the KJ estate in Santa Rosa is a must-visit for wine-lovers. Try one of their popular wine and food pairings and tour the gardens that supply produce for the pairings. 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa, kj.com (Kendall-Jackson)

Slide 14 of 16 Tomato Jam at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate and Gardens in Santa Rosa. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 16 The culinary gardens at Kendall-Jackson in Santa Rosa. (Alexander Rubin)

Slide 16 of 16 Cobb Wines, Occidental: Damon Wong, 38, is the director of sales and marketing at Cobb Wines. The winery produces exceptional and classic pinot noirs reflecting the climate and soils of coastal Sonoma County vineyards. While the winery doesn't have a tasting room, they host a handful of private visits of their estate vineyard by appointment. 18100 Fitzpatrick Lane, Occidental, cobbwines.com (Cobb Wines)