15 Upscale Sonoma Restaurants Worth the Splurge

Slide 1 of 33 Layla: The bright, airy dining room and comfortable patio set the stage for comforting Mediterranean fare like porchetta, crispy Spanish octopus and roasted mushrooms. Looking for a quiet, romantic rendezvous? Sneak away to the Bar at MacArthur Place for top-notch creative cocktails and more casual fare. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com. (MacArthur Place and Spa)

Slide 2 of 33 Basque cheesecake with vanilla macerated berries and served with an Irish coffee at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 33 Burrata and grilled asparagus with crispy prosciutto, peas and black truffle vinaigrette served with a drink called The Apiary made of gin,Yerba Mate tea, raw honey and lemon at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 33 La Salette: Since 1998, Chef Manuel Azevedo has elevated rustic Portuguese cooking into a farm-to-coast cuisine unlike anything else in the region. Delicate wood-oven roasted octopus, briny salt cod cakes with Moroccan black olive coulis and whole roasted Branzino with a parsley saffron vinaigrette are staples. 452 1st St. East, Suite H, Sonoma, 707-938-1927, lasaletterestaurant.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 33 Chocolate Fetish served at LaSalette Restaurant in Sonoma. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 33 Sante: Destination dining at Sonoma's Fairmont Mission Inn. Expect luxury dishes like squid in tagliatelle, roast lamb, dry aged duck and caviar with potato chips. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-2407, fairmont.com/sonoma. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn)

Slide 7 of 33 Animo: This couple-run restaurant is a labor of love with hearth-grilled Spanish turbot, Iberico pork and the best boccarones ever. 18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. Instagram: @animo_restaurant. No phone. Reservations are highly recommended through OpenTable. (Darryl Bush/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 33 Boquerones Toast includes white anchovies, roasted cherry tomatoes, and basil, at Animo, a restaurant in Sonoma. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 33 John Ash & Co.: White tablecloth dining with breathtaking views of the nearby vineyards. A large outdoor dining area is a favorite for sunny afternoons and warm evenings. The upscale menu is inspired by the father of Wine Country cuisine, Chef John Ash. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-7687, vintnersresort.com. (Vintners Resort)

Slide 10 of 33 Roasted Diver Scallops with dried tomatoes, garden kale, roasted garlic, lemon, parsley and herb oil from John Ash & Co. in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 33 Ca'Bianca: This quiet neighborhood Italian restaurant has always been a pleasant surprise, offering great white tablecloth service, excellent pasta and hearty mains. Don't miss the housemade cannoli. 835 Second St., Santa Rosa, 707-542-5800, cabianca.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 33 Ca'Bianca's Rigatoni served with Italian sausage, peas, mushrooms, tomato and cream sauce. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 33 Hana Japanese: Chef Ken Tominaga brings Tokyo to Sonoma County with his masterfully executed menu that includes both sushi bar specialties (fish is flown in from Japan), upscale ramen, traditional Japanese entrees and artful Bento boxes. The sake collection is unparalleled. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-586-0270, hanajapanese.com. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 33 Jidori Teriyaki chicken with Japanese style potato salad and fried Brussels sprouts served with a side of miso soup and rice at Hana Japanese Restaurant in Rohnert Park. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 33 Hazel Hill at Montage: Driving up to this luxury resort, you'll feel schmancy, but it isn't until you sit on the Olive Terrace overlooking acres of trees that things get extra special. The open kitchen serves up French-inspired dishes with aplomb, and cocktails are extra awesome. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com. (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 16 of 33 Wild King Salmon crusted in brioche with sorrel and vidalia onion from Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 33 Liberty Farm Duck Breast with rhubarb, turnip and pistachio from Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 33 Valette: Chef Dustin Valette's family has a long history in the Alexander Valley, and it shows in the closeness to the land (and sea) that Valette expresses on his menu. 344 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 33 Valette restaurant in Healdsburg. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 33 The Matheson: The newest project from Chef Dustin Valette has a casual upstairs patio, but the luxe dining is downstairs. A literal wine wall lets diners get everything from sips to full glasses of their choosing. The Chef's Tasting Menu is always the way to go. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 33 A selection of Nigiri Sushi from The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 33 Murals at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 23 of 33 The Madrona (opens April 21): After a two-year hiatus, this former one Michelin star restaurant is part of a multi-million dollar remodel and refresh to the historic inn, Madrona Manor. Chef Jesse Mallgren is back in the kitchen with a menu showcasing local ingredients and his signature flair. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com. (Rendering courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 24 of 33 Dry Creek Kitchen: When Charlie Palmer opened DCK in 2001, Healdsburg was barely a blip on the culinary map. The restaurant has held up well as more luxury restaurants have popped up around it with excellent American cuisine. The $115 tasting menu still seems a deal in the ever-more-expensive town. 317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 33 Cauliflower sformato with chanterelle mushrooms, pepita-cauliflower crumb, treviso and smoked California balsamic from Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 33 Dry Creek Olive Oil Cake with citrus curd, blackberries, mint from Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 27 of 33 Single Thread Farm & Restaurant (reopens May 1): Truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the world's best restaurants. Sonoma County's only three Michelin-starred restaurant features doting service, perfectly-plated courses, micro-seasonal ingredients (from their own farm) and an award-winning wine list. 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-723-4646, singlethreadfarms.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 33 Midsummer in Sonoma floral presentation with small bites from Single Thread restaurant. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 29 of 33 An open kitchen design allows the guest to watch the creation of their meal at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 33 Barndiva: "Eat the view" is the slogan of this farm-forward restaurant that recently received its first Michelin star. Expect to find dishes almost too pretty to eat, excellent service, farm-to-table cocktails and a beautiful patio. 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 31 of 33 Barndiva in Healdsburg won a 2021 Michelin star, making it one of only two Michelin-starred restaurants in Sonoma County. (Jil Hales)

Slide 32 of 33 Kumquat dessert at Barndiva in Healdsburg. (Jil Hales)

Slide 33 of 33 River's End: Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Russian River's terminus into the Pacific, the restaurant has long been considered one of the most romantic around (the website URL says it all). Local oysters and seafood are best bets. 11048 CA-1, Jenner, 707-865-2484, ilovesunsets.com. (Courtesy of River's End)