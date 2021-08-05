Six issues | One Great Price

The Best Steak Restaurants in Sonoma County

Finding steak on a menu isn't hard. Finding a great steak, however, is a quest. We've found the best in Sonoma County.

Finding steak on a menu isn’t hard. Finding a great steak, however, is a quest.

Whether you’re a corn-fed, grass-fed or corn-finished beef fan, the thing about a great steak is letting it just be a steak. It doesn’t need heavy sauces or time-consuming preparation. How you grill it at home is pretty much how it’s cooked at a restaurant. No major mystery.

What makes it worth heading out for NY strip, ribeye, porterhouse or filet mignon is the right sourcing and technique. Chefs can get special cuts from their trusted purveyors that may be dry-aged, sourced locally or from other countries, like Japan. Chefs also know exactly how to get that perfect char on the outside and delicate pinkness all the way through. They let the steak reach room temperature before cooking it and let it rest before serving it. For home cooks, it’s often a toss-up between raw and well-done, racing just to get it on the table. A grocery store sirloin in dad’s hands just isn’t going to be the same.

So, we’ve come up with some great spots in Sonoma County that make that steak worth the price tag — from ultra-luxe to weeknight splurge. Click through the gallery above for details.

Close