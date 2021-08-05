The Best Steak Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 19 Sonoma Grille, Sonoma: With a nod to its past as Meritage Oyster Bar and Grill, the menu at this reborn surf and turf restaurant features many of the same dishes fans craved before. From oysters and hefty seafood platters to roast chicken and steaks, there's something for every taste. Order the filet mignon and add a 1/2 Maine lobster for surf and turf with grilled asparagus, bleu cheese butter and red wine sauce. 165 W Napa St, Sonoma, 707-938-7542, sonomagrilleandbar.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 19 Seared, Petaluma: It’s mostly a steakhouse but the menu is more varied than that, with lots of seafood and a range of good appetizers. The beef tends to be the Japanese breeds, often aged and sometimes grass-fed. Pick from "1200 Degree Steaks" like the Beeman Ranch Wagyu Hanger Steak or Ribeye, Surf and Turf with Flannery beef petite filet and day boat scallops. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-5997 petalumaseared.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 19 Stark's Steak & Seafood, Santa Rosa: Casually elegant with an upscale feel, Stark’s Steak & Seafood serves up classic fare with a modern approach. Stark’s features sustainable seafood, Certified Angus Beef Prime and Natural, in-house dry-aged beef. All beef is hand selected by owner/executive chef Mark Stark and served à la carte. 521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, 707-546 5100, starkrestaurants.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 19 Underwood Bar & Bistro, Graton: A perennial favorite of night owls and winemakers, Underwood is a meet-and-eat rendezvous in the tiny hamlet of Graton. This bar and bistro serves up perfect tapas (tuna tartare, cauliflower gratin, french onion soup, harissa fries, ceviche tostada), oysters and cocktails from lunch through late night, as well as heartier entrees at dinner, including steak frites. 9113 Graton Road, Graton, 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 19 630 Park Steakhouse, Rohnert Park: Here’s your big-time casino-style steakhouse. Offering 42-ounce prime T-bones, 20-ounce rib-eye, filet mignons and more. The meat is as terrific as the prices and the kitchen also serves up chicken and seafood, like the 28-ounce Northern Australian lobster tail. Side dishes of vegetables, potatoes, and comfort foods like mac and cheese are also available. You only live once. Graton Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr. W, Rohnert Park, 707-588-7115, gratonresortcasino.com. (Conner Jay/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 19 Stormy’s Spirits and Supper, Petaluma: Established as a roadhouse, Stormy’s has hosted generations of west county diners. The restaurant turned into a steakhouse in the early 1970s and remains a family-style dining destination in Bloomfield. The beef is top-notch, especially the superb prime rib. And you can’t beat the prices, with all meals including homemade clam chowder, salad, potatoes, vegetables and French bread. 6650 Bloomfield Road, Petaluma, 707-795-0127, stormysrestaurant.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 19 Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg: Chef Tim Vallery keeps this flat iron steak, one of just two fancier entrees on the menu, super simple. I like my meat rare, with a little char on the edges, and this steak was perfectly cooked. It comes with a nice pile of Yukon Gold potatoes with horseradish puree and perfect honey-glazed carrots. I make the world’s best glazed carrots, so that’s high praise. 44 Mill St., Healdsburg, 707-433-4444, coyotesonoma.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 19 Salt & Stone, Kenwood: Steak here is a staple, with ribeye, filet mignon, and flat iron selections, along with the petit filet. Cooked rare, the flavor of the petit filet is delicate, and almost doesn’t stand up to the blue cheese butter (still slightly frozen) atop the filet. Push the pat aside, and let it melt into the duck fat roasted fingerling potatoes and wild mushrooms. Salt and Stone, 9900 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 19 Stockhome, Petaluma: Stockhome's plank steak is literally a steak on a wooden plank. It arrives with an aggressive-looking upright knife stabbed into the center of the steak. Swedes are impressed and say this is very Old School childhood memory kind of food. Served with piped “Duchess” potatoes, asparagus, grilled tomato and Bearnaise sauce — a classic French tarragon cream sauce that’s a bit of a rarity anymore, but such a perfect pairing with steak. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 19 Lazeaway Club, Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: Flamingo Resort's new restaurant, Lazeaway Club, serves up excellent Shaking Steak Frites featuring grass-fed beef cooked medium-rare with a piquant soy lime sauce. The cost of beef is skyrocketing everywhere, so I don’t begrudge the price ($36). The twice-baked Texas fries were especially good dipped in the leftover sauce. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, flamingoresort.com. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 11 of 19 Sazon, Santa Rosa: This perennial favorite and frequent Bib Gourmand winner in Santa Rosa serves traditional homestyle entrees, including an excellent Lomo Saltado — fried tenderloin steak with onion, tomato, soy sauce and fries tossed together. 1129 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-523-4346, sazonsr.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 19 Valette, Healdsburg: Chef Dustin Valette and brother Aaron Garzini operate a restaurant that could be a superstar on any culinary stage in the country. Valette was chef at Dry Creek Kitchen for years, and his skills are honed, and then some. His Snake River New York Steak comes with spring onion and smoked potato mousseline. 344 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 19 Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Farmhouse Inn houses an upscale, but surprisingly low-key, Michelin-starred restaurant. The ambiance is sophisticated yet cozy, the Cal-French cuisine delicious yet unpretentious, the decor chic and the service snappy. A New York Sirloin is currently on the dinner menu and is served with potato pave, baby broccoli and green garlic bagna cauda butter. 7871 River Rd, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com. (Charlie Gesell/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 19 Hazel Hill, Montage, Healdsburg: Hazel Hill's Wagyu Beef Tartare is the best dish we tried at Montage's restaurant. Beautiful bits of raw Wagyu beef with garlic chips and bone marrow toast. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg.

Slide 15 of 19 El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: You’ll feel like an A-lister in the courtyard of this award-winning restaurant on the Sonoma Plaza. Their filet mignon is served with roasted yukon gold potatoes, mixed greens, sauce bordelaise and salsa verde. Order the addictive truffle oil and Parmesan fries and a craft cocktail. 405 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 19 Monti's, Santa Rosa: One of our favorite spots for outdoor dining, Monti's serves up Sunday Night Prime Rib after 5 p.m. featuring pit roasted certified Angus beef rib with potato lyonnaise, Gruyere cheese, creamed Horseradish and natural jus. 714 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404, starkrestaurants.com. (Courtesy of Monti's)

Slide 17 of 19 Glen Ellen Star, Glen Ellen: A wood-fired oven is central to most of the dishes at this tiny-but-mighty Sonoma Valley outpost. Chef Ari Weisswasser's New York strip is paired with charred romano beans, horseradish sauce and black garlic jus. 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 19 Barndiva, Healdsburg: A little bit country. A little bit rock and roll. Barndiva is the hipster hangout in Wine Country with its organic sensibilities, minimalist barn decor and swanky cocktails. Their flat iron steak is served with asparagus, pommes purée, and sauce béarnaise. 231 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 19 Cattlemens, Santa Rosa & Petaluma: A traditional family-owned steakhouse, Cattlemens has been serving up hand-cut beef in a ranch-style atmosphere since 1968. Sizzling prime rib is available in in 9oz, 12oz, and 16oz cuts, there are "beef and reef combos" (including New York steak with shrimp and Sirloin steak with crab) and "classic steaks" and ribs. 250 Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa; 2400 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa; 5012 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, cattlemens.com. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)