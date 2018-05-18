Stone Brewing Opens in Downtown Napa

Lunch and dinner are served daily at Stone Brewing Napa. The menu features locally sourced options for omnivores, carnivores and veggie lovers alike. (Courtesy photo)

Bad spirits beware – the gargoyles are here. The first Northern California outpost of Stone Brewing has opened in downtown Napa.

Founded in 1996, the Escondido-based brewery has made a name for itself with IPAs that satiate the palates of the pickiest of hopheads. The company has seen expansive growth in recent years (perhaps their gargoyle-decorated bottles and cans are indeed warding off bad spirits): Stone beers are among the top selling on the craft market and, with the opening of the new Napa brewery, Stone Brewing now operates in ten locations, including Berlin, Germany.

While wildly popular, Stone Brewing beers are not for the faint of heart: hoppy brews like “Ruination” (an 8.5% AVB Double IPA) and “Stone Ripper” (a 5.7% ABV San Diego Pale Ale in a can) pack a punch – even the brewery’s pilsner is hoppy.

The Napa brewery and taproom, a whooping 9,500 square-feet space, is housed in the historic Borreo building on the waterfront in downtown Napa. The stone structure required a healthy investment from Stone Brewing in order to retrofit and renovate, while preserving the historic integrity.

“Restoring this historic building has been a complex process which we have been careful to steward with the utmost respect,” said Greg Koch, Stone Brewing Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. “So it is with much pride, and no shortage of relief, that we finally open the doors knowing that we took the time to do it right.”

Seven years in the making, Stone Brewing Napa finally opened its doors on May 6, to hundreds of fans – many had spent hours on the road from throughout Northern California for a chance to sip beers and dine on the Napa River.

The brewery has 24 beers on tap, including regular and seasonal offerings, and growlers can be filled a the tasting bar. Beers are brewed on site, with glass windows offering guests a view of the inner workings of the brewery. The two-story building has a bar with ample seating, and a dining room upstairs. Downstairs, guests will find a tasting bar, fireplace lounge and outdoor seating overlooking the river and downtown Napa.

Chef Chris Kurth, who relocated from San Diego to oversee the Napa brewery kitchen, serves up lunch and dinner daily. The menu features locally sourced produce and includes Choripán Argentinian Sausage Sandwich, a Poke Fire Bowl, and the Stone Brewing Impossible Burger – all with suggested beer pairings.

“Seven years after I first stepped foot in the Borreo building,” shared Koch, “this place is just what I dreamed of – a top-notch destination devoted to celebrating craft beer.”

Stone Brewing is open seven days a week and is located at 3rd and Soscol Ave., Napa. 707-252-2337, stonebrewing.com.

