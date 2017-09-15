The 27 Best Burgers in Sonoma

Just about every menu has a version of America’s favorite food, because we demand it of restaurants from haute to humble. There are burgers topped with fried eggs, kimchi, stinky cheese and tapenades. There are fat burgers, thin burgers, juicy burgers, dry burgers and burgers we don’t even know how to categorize.

We’ve tasted dozens of contenders throughout Sonoma County. And we’ve chosen seven favorite bun-patty-bun combinations along with more humble “regular joe” burgers, wacky burgers and even meatless burgers. It was a tough job. You’re welcome.

Click through the gallery above for all the juicy details – and check out the fan favorites below. Did we miss one of your favorite burgers? Let us know in the comments. 

FAN FAVORITES

The daunting task of trying to taste all of the county’s top burgers isn’t one to be undertaken alone (at least that’s what my doctor said). So, we shouted out to our social media friends to see what burgers they craved in Sonoma County, and what burgers we may have missed altogether. Overwhelmingly, they came through with a list of more than 185 suggestions. Here are some favorites we had to include.

River’s End Restaurant both the hamburger and the lamb burger. Tasty over the top. —Rick

At Twist Eatery in Forestville, they make a crazy good burger called The Bomb. And they even have an out-of-this- world veggie burger, aptly named The Vegetarian. My mouth is watering just thinking of their burgers. — SJ

Cowboy Burger, The Healdsburger — Viveka

Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap has awesome pow-pow spicy burger — Jennifer B.

I’m always blown away by The Toad in the Hole Pub’s burgers (especially with blue cheese). It’s definitely my favorite burger in town. —Kate P.

The Casino (in Bodega) has a good inexpensive burger! —Samantha R.

Swiss Hotel in Sonoma, The Lucy Burger! — Jennifer B.

Phyllis’ Giant Burgers, Highway 12 — Kerry H.

The brisket burger at Apple Junction is different and tasty — Chris H.

Hamburger ranch and BBQ in Cloverdale — Hila  

CRICKLEWOOD! Cooked medium rare. Can only get at lunch. — Kris A.

Zazubacon-in-the-burger, pimento cheese, Zazu “Q,” caramelized onion, cider vinegar chicharrones. —Yayoy

Happy Dog in Sonoma makes super good char burgers and it’s totally an old dive. — Jess

My favorite is at the Willowbrook ale house in Petaluma, you know, “had a great burger lately … with fries?” Very fresh and right down to business, no monstrous, onion-ring-touting, sauce-spilling gimmicks, just pure awesomeness. And great fries too. — Brent M.

*Love* the bunless Kobe burger with brie at Saddles Steakhouse in Sonoma! — Rita

