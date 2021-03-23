Where to Get the Best Croissants in Sonoma County

Served with Tea — Patisserie Angelica: The new owner of this longtime Sebastopol bakery has kept the tradition of crisp and delicious croissants alive. Treat yourself to a special teatime with pastries. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, patisserieangelica.com . (Courtesy of Patisserie Angelica)

Ham and Cheese Croissants — Baker and Cook: We are so in love with this tiny Sonoma Cafe. Buttery goodness stuffed with savory ham and cheese make us squeal with delight. Though the couple-owned eatery opened just in time for lockdown last year, we had a chance to try their beans and greens breakfast, which is also a huge favorite (and something healthy to pair with your croissants!) 18812 CA-12, Sonoma, bakerandcooksonoma.com . (Courtesy of Baker and Cook)

Worth the Wait — Les Pascals: Lines of Saturday cyclists form outside this cheery yellow Glen Ellen bakery for pastries from yet another team of charming French expats, Pascal and Pascale. Don't miss the almond croissants. 13758 Arnold Dr, Glen Ellen, lespascalspatisserie.com . (Barbara S. / Yelp)

New Location — Pascaline: Two charming French chefs — Didier and Celine — have created a magical new spot in Santa Rosa to share their lacquered pastries like Kouign-Amann and croissants. 1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com . (Yelp)

Chocolate Dreams — Sarmentine: This French cottage baker has spent years perfecting her croissant game. European-style butter makes her flaky croissants — especially the chocolate filled ones — extra yummy. Permanent location coming soon to Santa Rosa . Order online at sarmentine-usa.com . (Courtesy of Sarmentine)

Best Pistachio — Quail & Condor: Another couple — this time Single Thread alums — are whizzes with flour, water and butter. Don’t miss the pinwheel shaped pistachio croissants. 149 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, quailandcondor.com . (Courtesy of Quail & Condor)

Most Innovative — Marla Bakery: After relocating to Windsor from San Francisco, this husband-and-wife team have created a solid following for their breads, but the Crebble, a croissant-like muffin covered with cinnamon and sugar, is a favorite. 399 Business Park Ct #404, Windsor, marlabakery.com . (Courtesy of Marla Bakery)

Croissants are meant to be noisy, messy things that crunch and shatter and leave buttery crumbs everywhere. Anything less is a simply a roll. Here are our picks for Sonoma County’s favorite lacquered pastries.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.