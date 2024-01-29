Where to Get the Best Croissants in Sonoma County

Jan. 30 is National Croissant Day. Get ready for some flaky, buttery goodness.


By Heather Irwin

Jan. 30 is National Croissant Day and we are ready to celebrate! Croissants are meant to be noisy, messy things that crunch and shatter and leave buttery crumbs everywhere. Anything less is simply a roll. Click through the above gallery for our favorite lacquered pastries in Sonoma County.

Related Posts
Find Fresh Produce, Flaky Croissants at This Local Farmstand Find Fresh Produce, Flaky Croissants at This Local Farmstand

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *