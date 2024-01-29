Where to Get the Best Croissants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 14 Sarmentine: French baker Alexandra Zandvliet has spent years perfecting her croissant game. European-style butter makes her flaky croissants — especially the chocolate filled ones — extra yummy. 52 Mission Circle, Suite 112, Santa Rosa; 6760 McKinley St., Sebastopol. sarmentine.com (Sarmentine)

Slide 2 of 14 Pascaline: Chefs Didier Pascal Ageorges and Celine Plano serve up truly French patisseries (plus lunch and dinner) at their new cafe at 1021 Hahman Drive in Santa Rosa. pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com. (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 3 of 14 Marla Bakery: After relocating to Windsor from San Francisco, this husband-and-wife team have created a solid following for their breads, but the Crebble, a croissant-like muffin covered with cinnamon and sugar, is a favorite. Marla recently opened a new location in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square. 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa, marlabakery.com. (Courtesy of Marla Bakery)

Slide 4 of 14 Village Bakery: This Sonoma County staple has relocated to Sebastopol Road where it serves up as-good-as-ever croissants like ham and cheese, pesto asiago and chocolate. Grab an eclair and cardamom roll while you're there. 3851 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, villagebakerywinecountry.com. (Village Bakery)

Slide 5 of 14 Quail and Condor: Crisp, flaky croissants that are second-to-none. Seasonal flavors include chocolate pumpkin, along with ongoing classics like almond, chocolate and plain. 149 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, quailandcondor.com. (Quail and Condor)

Slide 6 of 14 Chocolate pumpkin croissant from Quail and Condor bakery in Healdsburg. (Quail and Condor)

Slide 7 of 14 Monday Bakery: This popular Napa bakery opened a location in downtown Sonoma last year with top-notch sweet treats, including a variety of croissants: regular, almond, Kouign-amann, twice-baked, and ham and cheese. 117 E. Napa St., Sonoma, mondaybakery.com. (Monday Bakery)

Slide 8 of 14 Ham and cheese croissants from Monday Bakery. (Monday Bakery)

Slide 9 of 14 Baker and Cook: The buttery goodness of this tiny cafe's croissants makes us squeal with delight. Their beans and greens breakfast also is a favorite (and is something healthy to pair with your croissants!). 18812 CA-12, Sonoma, bakerandcooksonoma.com. (Karen Kizer)

Slide 10 of 14 Les Pascals: Lines of Saturday cyclists form outside this cheery yellow Glen Ellen bakery for pastries from yet another team of charming French expats, Pascal and Pascale. Don't miss the almond croissants. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, lespascalspatisserie.com

Slide 11 of 14 Blooms End at Tenfold Farmstand: Every Friday, Blooms End's pastry chef Mary Denham brings her croissants and pastries to Petaluma's newest farm market. Sweet and savory flavors have included coffee cardamom, chocolate ganache, tomato and cheddar, and roasted garlic with pecorino cheese. Preorders recommended. 5300 Red Hill Road, Petaluma. tenfoldfarmstand.com

Slide 12 of 14 Stellina Pronto: Pastries and pizza with an Italian twist. Ridiculously good, well, everything, including their cream puffs and daily focaccia sandwiches. Their Instagram (@stellinapronto) is so tasty you'll be drooling. 23 Kentucky St., Petaluma, stellinapronto.com. (Stellina Pronto)

Slide 13 of 14 Patisserie Angelica: This longtime bakery and cake shop has daily almond croissants, plus cream scones and fruit tarts. Having dessert for breakfast isn't a bad thing. 6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, patisserieangelica.com.